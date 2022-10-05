FROM Active Machinery to Young Creative Farms, this year's Australian National Field Days has products and services for everyone living on the land.
There are more than 600 exhibitors this year, including retailers, general producers and government organisations.
A non-for-profit cooperative, the field days aim to showcase latest technology and innovations in agriculture.
A non-for-profit cooperative, the field days aim to showcase latest innovations in agriculture
Exhibitors and experts demonstrate their products and share their knowledge.
This year, the nation's leading experts in soil carbon, hemp building and construction and agricultural technology will deliver webinars throughout the day on Thursday.
Experts include James Vosper (Carbon Farming), Prof Gay Krebs (Hemp Stockfeed) and Mark Greathead, (Waste to Energy).
A part of the days to attract all the family are the car show and markets, held on the Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Entry is by a gold coin donation. There will be a jumping castle, food stalls, art and craft stalls, market stalls and produce.
Visitors can also enjoy ...
Equipment and machinery: Demonstrations designed to help farmers improve productivity and efficiency; the latest inventions at The Land Farm Machine of the Year competition and new products in the Awards of Excellence section; ATV and four-wheel-drive demonstrations and feature exhibits.
Animals and stock: NSW Workers Sheepdog Trials (sponsored by Dogpro); the Sheep and Cattle Activities Centre, and the Horse Expo.
Schools-education and government services: Comprehensive exhibits showcasing school options; government and agriculture-related agencies.
Entertainment: Daily fashion parades; cooking demonstrations; a rural art competition and sale; live music; street entertainment; helicopter joy flights; racing and diving pigs.
More information at anfd.com.au.
AFTER a two-year hiatus, Australia's oldest agricultural exhibition returns to the district for three days from Thursday, October 20.
The Australian National Field Days will celebrate its 69th year, after COVID lockdowns and concerns forced the cancellation of the days in 2020 and 2021.
But the event is returning with a flourish; more than 600 exhibitors from across Australia and the world will set up stalls to show off their products and services on site at Borenore, about 15 kilometres west of Orange.
This year's feature exhibit is the Australian Industrial Hemp Alliance, representing businesses and organisations involved in industrial hemp and associated products at a national level.
Australian National Field Days chairman Sam Connell said he was excited to have the alliance as the centrepiece of the exhibition.
"The Australian Industrial Hemp Alliance have taken the next step and in the field of value-adding that is so important to development and prosperity," he said.
The annual event is held each year on a purpose-built facility which has sealed roads, disabled access, onsite security and catering and bar facilities.
Toyota Star Maker 2015 Mickey Pye will provide entertainment at this year's event.
The first Australian National Field Days were held in 1952; peruse our photos from previous days, dating back to 1970.