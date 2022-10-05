Experts share their stock in trade Advertising Feature

Ground manager Mick Wood, manager Jayne West and accounts manager Bree McMinn. They have helped organise three days of activities and information. Photo courtesy Australian National Field Days

FROM Active Machinery to Young Creative Farms, this year's Australian National Field Days has products and services for everyone living on the land.

There are more than 600 exhibitors this year, including retailers, general producers and government organisations.

A non-for-profit cooperative, the field days aim to showcase latest technology and innovations in agriculture.

Exhibitors and experts demonstrate their products and share their knowledge.

This year, the nation's leading experts in soil carbon, hemp building and construction and agricultural technology will deliver webinars throughout the day on Thursday.

Experts include James Vosper (Carbon Farming), Prof Gay Krebs (Hemp Stockfeed) and Mark Greathead, (Waste to Energy).

A part of the days to attract all the family are the car show and markets, held on the Saturday from 9am to 2pm. Entry is by a gold coin donation. There will be a jumping castle, food stalls, art and craft stalls, market stalls and produce.

Visitors can also enjoy ...

Equipment and machinery: Demonstrations designed to help farmers improve productivity and efficiency; the latest inventions at The Land Farm Machine of the Year competition and new products in the Awards of Excellence section; ATV and four-wheel-drive demonstrations and feature exhibits.

Animals and stock: NSW Workers Sheepdog Trials (sponsored by Dogpro); the Sheep and Cattle Activities Centre, and the Horse Expo.

Schools-education and government services: Comprehensive exhibits showcasing school options; government and agriculture-related agencies.

Entertainment: Daily fashion parades; cooking demonstrations; a rural art competition and sale; live music; street entertainment; helicopter joy flights; racing and diving pigs.

