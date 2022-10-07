The inaugural NSW Young Woman of the Year has been told her "good character" doesn't make her more safe on the road, after she was caught speeding more than 30km/h over the limit.
Molly Joy Wright fronted Narromine Local Court on Tuesday to appeal a three month driving suspension handed to her by Transport for NSW.
The 23-year-old was caught by a mobile speed camera travelling 117km/h in a signposted 80km/h zone while on the Henry-Parkes Way in Parkes on April 4 this year.
Wright was handed a three month suspension - an automatic penalty for any person caught speeding more than 30km over the speed limit.
As part of the appeal, Wright asked to have her driving suspension lifted, as she needed a licence for her employment and duties as part of the Young Woman program.
Magistrate Stephen Barlow asked if there was anything to add, beyond her written submissions, when Wright's father noted his daughter's "impeccably" good character.
He explained she was someone who was "looked up to by her peers and someone who they were all very proud of".
The court heard Wright was the livestock manager at 'Bundy Downs' at Peak Hill, a family operation with cropping and sheep.
Her father explained prior to being detected speeding, she had been trying to plant a 10,000 acre crop in a difficult year, and was busy creating a stock management plan as she was due to be absent for two weeks to attend the Sydney Royal Show, where she was named NSW Young Woman of the year.
Wright's father said she had taken this role "very seriously" and with "great passion" travelling to Sydney and supporting agriculture shows.
Personal achievements don't make anybody else more safe, it doesn't make people driving the other way or kids crossing the road any more safe- Magistrate Stephen Barlow
"She was thinking about what was happening and not what she was doing, and found herself, as we all do, with not enough hours in the day," Wright's father told the court.
Magistrate Barlow asked Wright to explain more about her work on the farm, when she told the court she worked across almost six farms on the Tullamore Road around Peak Hill, lived alone on a property, and was unable to have someone to drive her to and from work.
Wright accepted there was no excuse for speeding, but appealed to the magistrate that the offence occurred at night time, in a well lit area with streetlights, on the outskirts of town and in an area where the speed was about to increase.
"I wasn't driving recklessly, and I'm very sorry," she told the court.
However, Magistrate Barlow said personal achievements didn't excuse her from speeding.
"Whether you're the captain of the Penrith Panthers or NSW Easter Showgirl of the year, it doesn't mean you're any less dangerous [on the road]," he said.
"Personal achievements don't make anybody else more safe, it doesn't make people driving the other way or kids crossing the road any more safe because of how good your character is, that's not how road safety works."
Mr Barlow accepted the offence took place in a section of road that was transitioning from a 110km/h zone to 80km/h, and that Wright "wasn't intentionally speeding", but rather it was a situation of oversight.
The court heard Wright had held her licence since 2015, and did have some traffic history including not displaying P-plates, low range speeding in 2021, and a time she was before court for novice range drink driving.
Mr Barlow accepted Wright made a strong submission in relation to her character, and that she had a strong need for a licence, due to her employment and remote location.
"She's obviously a young woman of talent, who's impressive, a leader, ambitious and well regarded in the community," he said.
"A rising star in the Australian agriculture community.
"Everybody outside Sydney that works needs licence. Ms Wright works on a property about 20,000 acres across six different holdings. She uses significant sections of public road, lives on own, can't get from home location to any of those properties with assistance. She also has to go into town to do things for her job on a weekly basis."
Mr Barlow dismissed the suspension, allowing Wright to keep driving on the road.
However, he warned Wright she needed to be as cautious and attentive as she was when she went for provisional licence test, each time she occupied the driver's seat of a vehicle.
"I know that sounds far fetched, but even with your demerit points, any further infringements you'll be off the road again," he said.
"As I said your professional life is simply impressive but when you're driving a car what matters is how fast you're driving."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
