How these doctors will help curb drug and alcohol abuse among youths

There's still a long way to go in curbing drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse among Indigenous youngsters, according to Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi elder Frank Doolan.
But "something fell from the sky" when Mr Doolan, a volunteer community health worker with the Western NSW Primary Health Care Network met Dr Gabriel Akra who has been a volunteer with the Elena Duncan Aboriginal Health Centre in Wyong, on the Central Coast.
That was more than a year ago and Dr Akra, at the weekend came back to Dubbo for the second time, bringing along fellow doctor, Pethidia Mango, of Delroy Park Medical Centre, and a University of Sydney health researcher Emma Webster.
The Daily Liberal met them at a barbeque picnic at Victoria Park on Monday, along with other local families, who will share their knowledge and expertise in forms of treatments for drug and alcohol abuse plaguing Indigenous youths.
"We decided to come around this long weekend, to reconnect first, play basketball with the kids, bring the kids together, have a bit of fun, and meet friends," Dr Akra, originally from Nigeria, said.
Dr Akra brought his wife and young children to spend the long weekend in Dubbo.
"We have gathered a team of doctors to assist with managing drug and alcohol addiction in the community. If we can help the community connect with government agencies and non-government agencies in stopping addictions,"Dr Akra said.
Ms Webster, a public health expert, said research has shown there are proven therapies that can assist in helping people withdraw from drug and alcohol abuse.
"There certainly is a huge need not only in our community in Dubbo but all sorts of locations. There is a desperate need for us to do a lot better in drug and alcohol abuse," Ms Webster said.
"A lot of them are left to their own devices, and when they feel it is too much, people lose their lives, and it is not good enough [that we don't do anything about it]."
The proposed drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Dubbo, would be a positive approach for families and individuals dealing with the problem.
"A rehabilitation centre in Dubbo would make it more accessible for them because they are not dislocated from family and support networks," Ms Webster said.
"It's a positive thing in their life if not separated from their family, even traveling away from home to get treatment is expensive."
The nearest drug and alcohol rehabilitation centres for sufferers from the region are Central Coast and Sydney, Ms Webster said.
A trained GP since arriving in Australia, Dr Akra said he and Dr Mango would be working alongside their fellow doctors who will come along to join them in assisting youngsters in the region to obtain medical treatments to stop alcohol and drug abuse.
"We are giving back to our community in the form of service. That's what this is all about, bringing people together...that's what life is all about," he said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
