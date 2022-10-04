Kurt Eather was described as "phenomenal" and a "class act" after winning the time-honoured Golden Wheel event at Wagga on Saturday.
The Dubbo star, now based on the Central Coast, has long been a supporter of the Golden Wheel and combined to great effect with brother Dylan during Saturday's edition of the race.
"He is just a phenomenal rider and a class act," Wagga Wagga Cycling Club vice president Cameron Oke said.
"He demonstrated how quick elite track cyclists can be and he had a lot of work to do.
"Kurt and his brother Dylan were the scratch markers and they worked incredibly hard.
"Kurt just rolled David Deitz on the line by probably just a few inches."
The Eather family has been supporting the event for a number of years, with Oke said it was great for Kurt and Dylan to return to compete as senior riders and for Kurt to take out his first Golden Wheel.
"Kurt and his family have been supporting the Golden Wheel ever since they were juniors in under 11s," he said.
While Golden Wheel success had eluded him until the weekend, Eather had success in the Riverina in the past and previously twice won the Tolland Open road race.
In the women's race, Vikings Cycling Club's Peta Brill took out the honour with a fantastic ride in the final.
"Peta worked really hard with the girls in her group," Oke said.
"She was just too strong and was able to take the win in the women's."
More than 100 riders took part in the carnival while a crowd of more than 200 people was on hand to welcome the return of the Golden Wheel, which was being held for the first time at the new Multisport Cycling Complex.
"We had some fantastic racing, the crowds were great and as a club it couldn't have gone any better for us," Oke added.
