A teenager missing from Queanbeyan is known to visit the Dubbo and Bourke regions.
Police are appealing for assistance after Isaac Smith, aged 15, was last seen on Severne Street, Greenleigh on Tuesday, September 27, and was last spoken to at the weekend.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police hold concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Isaac is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Queanbeyan, Dubbo and Bourke areas, and may have travelled to the Sydney area.
Anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police on (02) 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
