Missing Queanbeyan teenager Isaac Smith known to visit Dubbo region

By Newsroom
Updated October 4 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:44am
Missing Queanbeyan teenager Isaac Smith is known to visit the Dubbo and Bourke regions. Pictures supplied

A teenager missing from Queanbeyan is known to visit the Dubbo and Bourke regions.

