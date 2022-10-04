That is the area where I see the greatest difference from when I was first elected to Council in 2004 to today. In that time we have undertaken two significant projects in the Western Plains Cultural Centre and the Dubbo Regional Theatre and we are well advanced in planning for the Wiradjuri Cultural Tourism Centre. Art and culture feature regularly in our events and we will again see the Archibald exhibition in Dubbo next year. The Rhino sculptures and painted Rhinos throughout our city show that people are viewing art differently in regional locations and the popularity of our current art installation in our CBD, Sky Castle by ENESS, shows that there is an appetite for this type of CBD activation. This has huge potential to create a different atmosphere throughout our CBD, in particular when you add the concept of apartment living to our CBD which will add to our vibrancy after sunset.