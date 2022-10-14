When Michael Cluff was transitioning from full time work to a stay at home dad he was looking for a job that could offer flexibility but still enough money to cover the bills.
That was when the thermomix came about.
A machine that does the job of more than 20 appliances, allowing you to chop, beat, blend, whip, weigh, mill, knead, mince and more.
"I thought 'wow I want that in the kitchen' so we bought one and probably a week or two later I became a consultant, that was back in 2011 and from there I was able to get involved in the thermomix community," Mr Cluff said.
Mr Cluff and his husband moved from Sydney to Dubbo and this business was a way for the pair to connect with the community.
"We moved here when our boy was 18 months and my husband's family is here, he works in special care nursery at the hospital," he said.
After a couple of years in Dubbo, Mr Cluff became one of the top male consultants in the country, having sold more than 750 machines.
"I've gotten to know a lot of people and in doing that it's really helped different people who have special diets and just people who are busy," he said.
Mr Cluff has stepped into a leadership role within the company, taking care of a team of people and showing them their potential.
"It's about being able to create something you may never have made, if I didn't have a thermomix I wouldn't make a Thai dish...if I were to try it would take me two hours, now it will take me 30 minutes," he said.
What started out as a part time job, soon turned into a full time job as Mr Cluff's business grew.
"It still has that flexibility and allows me to go to school pick up, school functions, be around during school holidays and more," he said.
The selling of the thermomix hasn't been as challenging as one might expect for Mr Cluff, who brings out Delores for certain demonstrations.
"Sales like any sales it's a case of what you put in is what you get out. It's always a focus of follow up phone calls and working the business and if you're not working the business, you're not getting the sales," he said.
"If you think you can't do it, you won't do it."
Mr Cluff even inspired the global company's conference theme to be "Priscilla!", a theme he said was "brilliant".
"We always have these leadership trips, I went and got some op shop clothing and that was the creating of Delores," he said.
White wig, basic makeup and she was created.
READ MORE:
"She goes out and does demonstrations as well, she particularly loves a good cocktail," he said.
It has been an "amazing" marketing tool that has allowed the freedom of expression and for some fun with Dubbo residents.
"We had been travelling to Dubbo for 20 years since Craig's family were from Dubbo...we felt Dubbo would be a safe place and it has turned out to be a great community," he said.
Mr Cluff grew up in the city but has found country life suits him much better.
"We've been here 10 years now and we're not going anywhere," he said.
In a recent conversation with friends, the topic of retirement came up and thinking back on it, Mr Cluff says that he already feels like he is in retirement.
"It's because I'm doing something I really love, and can see myself doing for another 10 years," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.