Meet the Locals

Dubbo drag queen Michael Cluff turns part time thermomix business into global success

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
October 14 2022 - 4:00am
Michael Cluff dressed up in drag, holding a cocktail. Picture by Ciara Bastow

When Michael Cluff was transitioning from full time work to a stay at home dad he was looking for a job that could offer flexibility but still enough money to cover the bills.









