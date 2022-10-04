Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Charles Sturt University is giving $4 million in new scholarship for commencing students

By Newsroom
October 4 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt to provide more than 500 students with free accommodation

Charles Sturt University is continuing to support regional and remote students after announcing $4 million in new scholarships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.