Charles Sturt to provide more than 500 students with free accommodation

Charles Sturt University is continuing to support regional and remote students after announcing $4 million in new scholarships.
More than 500 students will receive a scholarship when they commence their studies at Charles Sturt University (CSU) in 2023, to give them free on-campus accommodation including at the organisation's Dubbo site.
The scholarships will be given to students from regional, rural and remote areas and low social socioeconomic status backgrounds, or those who are the first in their family to attend university.
According to CSU, 570 scholarships valued at $7,000 each will be given out to the eligible students who apply through the organisation's early offer program as well as those who apply through UAC (Universities Admission Centre).
Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renee Leon is confident the scholarships will continue to show the organisation's commitment to equity in education.
"For many prospective students, only their financial position prevents them from starting and completing university courses," she said.
"Charles Sturt University is proud of its record of opening the doors to a university education for many Australians who would otherwise go without the courses and skills they seek."
"These scholarships are just the latest way in which Charles Sturt University is assisting regional, low SES and first-in-family students to pursue the careers of their dreams."
As well as being of regional Australian communities as a university, Professor Leon is confident the majority of CSU students stay away from cities.
"Those benefits to our communities carry over beyond a student's time at the University because around 75 per cent of Charles Sturt graduates go on to live and work in regional areas," she said.
"This pipeline of skilled workers includes the teachers, health professionals, engineers and IT specialists of which there is a critical scarcity in regional Australia."
