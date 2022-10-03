A Dubbo student has had her mathematics talents recognised recently after winning a district-wide competition.
St Laurence's Primary School's Angelina Perera won a district award at the 2022 Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition, beating out several other young scholars.
Branch manager for Newcastle Permanent's Dubbo location Karina Rayner hopes the students enjoyed the chance to show their skills.
"We have some talented young mathematicians in our region," he said.
"I want to congratulate everyone who entered the competition because testing yourself to improve numeracy and problem-solving skills is important for success in school, work and life.
"STEM skills will be key for many rewarding jobs of the future."
Across the state, 16,000 students from more than 300 schools sat the exam including schools from the Central West, Hunter, Mid North Coast and other areas of NSW.
The competition which began in 1981 gives students 45 minutes to complete 35 questions without any help from calculators, rulers or other mathematical equipment.
