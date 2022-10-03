Daily Liberal
Angelina Perera was brilliant in the Newcastle Permanent Primary School Mathematics Competition

By Newsroom
Updated October 3 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:14pm
Dubbo student Angelina Perera (centre) recently excelled in the Newcastle Permanent Mathematics Competition. Picture supplied

A Dubbo student has had her mathematics talents recognised recently after winning a district-wide competition.

