The first of several heavy downpours to hit Western NSW is expected to hit the region on Tuesday evening with Nyngan and Cobar issued a severe weather warning.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issued the alert on Tuesday morning as NSW prepares for up to six consecutive days of rain.
The warning states heavy rainfall will hit the more Western parts of the region with Nyngan and Cobar both sit to receive downpours.
"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast to develop over far western NSW during Tuesday evening, and then extend to western parts of the Riverina and Central West Slopes and Plains districts early on Wednesday morning," the warning states.
"The heavy rainfall risk will mainly be with thunderstorms embedded in the rain band.
"The heavy rainfall is expected to ease from the far west during Wednesday afternoon, then ease throughout the warning area on Wednesday night.
BoM is predicting approximately 20-30mm to fall in the affected areas across just six hours during the evening before the storm heads towards Dubbo.
Anywhere from 15-20mm is expected to hit Dubbo on Wednesday before showers continue during the week before peaking on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Across the weekend up to 55mm of rain could fall in Dubbo, while up to 113mm may fall this week as a whole.
The massive downpour would likely see the Macquarie River rise once again and could put several low-level bridges around Dubbo once again underwater.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
