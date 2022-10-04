The results are in for Daily Liberal's latest poll and Snap Fitness has won the title of 'Best gym in Dubbo' with the highest votes.
Voters praised the gym's "modern" atmosphere, "family friendly" environment and group classes.
Manager Andrew Chum was flattered by the award and happy to be recognised for his team's hard work.
"It's an honour, thank you," Mr Chum said. "It's just credit to our members, our community and what we do as a team."
He believes Snap Fitness members have made the gym special for everyone.
"I think... the community that we've built, our club, our gym culture is quite good. Everyone's just really friendly and welcoming," Mr Chum said.
"We're just happy to help people on their journeys, just to achieve whatever goals they have."
For Mental Health Month this October, the gym will have an 'Open Week' from Monday, October 10, to Friday, October 15, during staffed hours to allow the community to exercise in the club for free.
"Anyone can come and train for free... and also see what we're about," Mr Chum said.
"It's also to help with fundraising and allow people to see the benefits of exercise not just for physical health but for mental health as well."
The club be donating five dollars from every new member who signs up along donations and other money raised from other activities held through the month to LIVIN, a mental health charity.
"I think with all the mental health stuff during COVID, it's good to have people back in the gym and feeling healthy, not only physically, but also mentally," Mr Chum said.
Coming up next, voting for the 'best sushi in Dubbo' is now open.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
