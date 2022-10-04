Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Snap Fitness voted 'Best Gym in Dubbo', celebrates Mental Health Month

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
October 4 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Jasmine Karagiannis, Andrew Chum and Emily Hurst from Snap Fitness. Picture by Belinda Soole

The results are in for Daily Liberal's latest poll and Snap Fitness has won the title of 'Best gym in Dubbo' with the highest votes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.