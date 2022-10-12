Cravings for spicy Korean barbeque paired with sweet soju can at last been satiated after the opening of Ohoo in Dubbo.
Chef Yool Yoon's dream of starting his own restaurant has paid off with the place quickly becoming a popular pick for date nights and luncheons.
"I was proud of opening the first Korean restaurant in Dubbo," Mr Yoon said. "There's so many Korean restaurants in Sydney, I recommend that my one is better than what's in Sydney."
Owners Yool Yoon and Sophie Cho wanted to pick a name that was "simple and easy to pronounce". 'Ohoo' is actually a Korean letter meaning 'afternoon', also designed into their emblem.
The couple moved from South Korea to Dubbo six years ago when Mr Yoon found a job here. Since then, the parents of two, have been working towards setting up their restaurant.
Ohoo opened about two months ago and is located on Cobra Street where the casual fine dining restaurant Veldt previously used to be.
"We want to be one of the places to go out with friends and family," Ms Cho said.
She was pleasantly surprised when couples said they had left their kids with grandparents so that they could enjoy evenings at Ohoo.
"They come with a nice dress, have some wine...it's really nice to see those couples have their night out here and friends enjoying together," she said.
But the restaurant is kid-friendly too, Ms Cho added. She also recognised regular customers who came by every week to catch up with friends over a meal.
Guests have been thoroughly enjoying the fresh flavours and spice levels available at Ohoo. Customers have given rave reviews on social media applauding the bulgogi along with the rest of their "tasty" and "delicious" menu.
"I really didn't expect it because many Australian people don't have any tolerance for spice but some really like it," Ms Cho said.
Her favourite is tteokbokki, which is rice and fish cakes coated in a sweet and spicy sauce.
Mr Yoon's preferred delicacy is galbi, a well-known beef dish prepared Korean barbeque style. He also encourages people try their variety of Korean alcohol.
Over the last six years, the couple has witnessed Dubbo become more popular, crowder, and bigger by the day. Mr Yoon said they wanted to be "a part of" the city's growth and future.
"I'm not sure how long we can run this business, could be three years, could be six years or could be nine years. But in the meantime, I just want customers who visit us to be happy with our meals, the atmosphere, and new culture," the chef said.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
