School of Rural Health to play Dubbo Hospital in charity cricket match

AH
By Allison Hore
October 3 2022 - 4:30am
Dubbo medical students George Smith, Jan Morgiewicz and Tomi Orundami are ready to take on hospital staff in a cricket match this weekend. Picture Belinda Soole

Students and doctors will be batting and bowling for victory at a charity cricket tournament this Sunday - all in support of vital accommodation provider, Macquarie Home Stay.

