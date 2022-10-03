Students and doctors will be batting and bowling for victory at a charity cricket tournament this Sunday - all in support of vital accommodation provider, Macquarie Home Stay.
Students from the School of Rural Health will take on staff from Dubbo Hospital in the inaugural charity cricket event which organiser Jan Morgiewicz hopes will be the first of many.
"Hopefully it'll be a very competitive game against the doctors and hospital staff, it'll be really exciting to play a game against the people that are educating us and who are a part of our medical journey," said Mr Morgiewicz, a student at the School of Rural Health.
"We hoping to make this a yearly event and something that gets bigger and better as we go forward."
Mr Morgiewicz said when the students got in touch with the doctors to challenge them to the match, they suggested Macquarie Home Stay would be a good cause to support. The service which provides high quality and affordable accommodation for people receiving medical treatment at Dubbo Hospital.
"Macquarie Home Stay is starting work on a major renovation and they do such great work in the community, so the stars really aligned and we decided it would be a good cause to centre the event around," he said.
"I think it's so important to support Macquarie Home Stay because of the service they provide the community. Dubbo Hospital is getting bigger and Macquarie Home Stay really helps people access the services of the hospital."
Macquarie Home Stay is planning a massive expansion which, in its first phase, would take the service from 17 units to 63 - an endeavour which will cost the charity $10 million.
The community is invited to Pavans turf ground at the Lady Cutler Ovals on Sunday from 11:30am to watch the game and are encouraged to bring along a gold coin donation for the cause.
On the day there will also be a barbecue, bake sale, raffle and a silent auction with medical students also offering up their skills - including lawn mowing and painting - to successful bidders.
"A few of the students in the cohort are from Dubbo, but all of us are from rural and remote areas and coming to Dubbo everyone's been so welcoming. The community has done so much for us by welcoming us in, so if we can contribute by trying to help Macquarie Home Stay that'll be a really great thing," said Mr Morgiewicz.
Asked who he thought would take out the win - and take home the trophy and bragging rights - Mr Morgiewicz said the only way to know would be to "come down on the day" and support the cause.
"There's certainly a lot of talent in the doctors' squad, lots of them actually play for some of the local teams. But we've got a few people who are pretty handy with a bat and ball amongst the student line up," he said.
