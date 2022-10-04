Dubbo DREAM Festival has been kicking off around Dubbo and we cannot wait to host (our personal favourite - no bias obviously,) Zoocoustics at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.
This year, Zoocoustics will be held in the outdoor area at the Savannah Plaza Function Room on Sunday 16 October 2022 from 12pm-3pm.
Zoocousitcs is the perfect Sunday afternoon where you can dust off your picnic blankets or camping chairs, pick-up a grazing board and relax with some sweet tunes and an even better view - the primate islands!
With performances from Tania Doko from Bachelor Girl, Clinton Hoy, Brandon Troutman and Llaney Webb - there'll be something for the whole family.
Zoocoustics will have a number of food options across the afternoon to tempt your taste buds but the best option is definitely the pre-ordered grazing box which feeds 3-4 people. For those who are bringing the kids, our full café and bar service will be available throughout the event - hello Sunday afternoon ice-cream! Please note alcohol is not to be brought into the zoo.
Spaces are limited so register for this FREE event and pre-order your grazing board at https://taronga.org.au/dubbo-zoo/whats-on/Zoocoustics or head to our Facebook or Instagram to follow the link to register.
Registrations are capped at 300 but please email eventcoordinator@dubbo.nsw.gov.au if you would like to be added to the waitlist.
*Those who have registered will get priority access for the first 45 mins. The waitlist will be opened for any spare spots from 12:45pm. There is also plenty of room around the café and lake side areas where you can sit back and enjoy the music and the views of the primate islands.
Grazing box can be collected from Bakhitas Cafe and Bar between 12pm - 3pm. Be sure to visit Bakhita's Cafe and Bar, on site, to purchase all your food and beverage requirements.
Taronga Western Pains Zoo will also be joining in the amazing spectacle that is the DREAM Festival Lantern Parade on the evening of Saturday 22 October. Can't wait to see you all there!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.