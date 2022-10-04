There's still time to take advantage of your Stay NSW and Parents NSW vouchers.
I'm encouraging everyone to take advantage of any outstanding vouchers by redeeming them before they expire on Sunday 9 October.
The vouchers have been a huge hit, injecting almost $282 million into the state's economy since their inception!
There are around $74 million worth of Stay NSW vouchers issued, pending redemption, to date.
These vouchers help support accommodation providers in NSW impacted by COVID-19. NSW residents aged 18 and older can apply for one $50 voucher to use towards the cost of accommodation bookings.
There are around $63 million worth of Parents NSW vouchers issued, pending
redemption, to date. One person from each eligible household can apply for five $50 vouchers, worth $250 in total.
For more information visit the Stay NSW and Parents NSW websites.
NSW Women of the Year Awards
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards has been extended to 11:59pm on Tuesday 11 October 2022.
Nominations can be submitted here.
The NSW Women of the Year Awards recognises and celebrates the outstanding contributions made by women across NSW.
There are six award categories:
The winners will be announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on 9 March 2023 as part of NSW Women's Week.
Aboriginal Community and Place Grants program
There's still time for eligible Aboriginal community organisations and groups to apply for funding through the new solutions-focused $30 million Aboriginal Community and Place Grants program.
The grants are targeted to support projects at a grassroots level and may include skills development programs for Aboriginal community members, IT upgrades for organisations, office equipment and the purchase infrastructure to enhance accessibility and mobility.
The program is open to 5pm on Friday, October 14. For more information, guidelines and to apply, visit the Aboriginal Affairs NSW website.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Roadshow
Dubbo will host a leg of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Regional Roadshow this weekend!
The roadshow is bringing a range of activities and displays to John McGrath Oval on Sunday, October 9 from 11am until 3pm.
The roadshow includes a virtual reality experience of hitting a six at the SCG and there's also the chance to win several ICC Men's T20 World Cup prizes!
