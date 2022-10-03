Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Our history: Dubbo among the first 10 country telephone exchanges opened in NSW

By Newsroom
October 3 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The first known telephone call in Dubbo was made on November 16, 1897 when Lady Mayoress Mrs R. J. J. Ryan contacted the Dubbo hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.