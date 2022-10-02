The Ampol petrol station on Brisbane and Cobra Streets was closed on Sunday afternoon after petrol leaked from a car while it was being filled.
Dubbo police and firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the scene after the driver noticed fuel pouring onto the pavement.
READ ALSO:
Two children in the car were removed from the scene.
"It's extremely dangerous and we had to stop the leaking," NRMA patrolman Paul Ryan said.
"It's a fair size of a hole in the tank. The car is being taken to a mechanic," Mr Ryan said.
Mr Ryan said the family was traveling from Lake Cargelligo to Dubbo and NRMA would be providing them with an alternative vehicle.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.