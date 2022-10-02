Daily Liberal
Western NSWLHD's Spotless Collaborative Staff Member of the Year for 2022 is Dr Melanie Berry

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 2 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:56am
Spotless Tim Robinson and Western NSWLHD's Medical Director Clinical Quality and Patient Safety, and Emergency Medicine Specialist, Dr Melanie Berry, the 2022 Spotless Collaborative Staff Member of the Year. Picture supplied.

One of the masterminds behind the Western NSW Local Health District's 'COVID Care in the Community' program has been recognised for the innovative way in which the region tackled the pandemic.

