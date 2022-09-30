Western Zone Commander David Monk believes the NSW State Emergency Service's new nation-wide warning system will allow volunteers to be better support communities.
The Australian Warning System came into effect on Friday, September 30. It is a national three-tiered warning framework which will cover all emergency services organisations and all hazards.
Under the Australian Warning System there are three warning levels - Advice, Watch and Act and Emergency Warning. For each of these warning levels there are a number of clear action statements, which may include 'Stay informed'; 'Prepare to evacuate'; and 'Move to higher ground'.
Warnings during storms, floods and tsunamis will continue to be distributed through the NSW SES website, NSW SES social media channels, local ABC radio stations and community radio networks.
"Early warnings save lives," Chief Superintendent Monk said.
"Our new warnings contain very clear action statements encouraging the community to make safe decisions in timely manners.
"If you live in a community that has received flood warnings in the past, it is important to learn how the NSW SES warnings will influence your decision, and to take time now to prepare for what action you will take when a future disaster strikes."
The NSW SES's new tiers of warning will provide greater consistency as all states and territories gradually transition to the Australian Warning System.
Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the introduction of the Australian Warning System coincides with the start of the official storm season, which stretches from the beginning of October to the end of March.
The western area has already been severely hit by rain, leading to flooding in a number of areas and the tragic death of a five-year-old boy in waters near Tullamore.
"While we experience storms and floods all year-round, we're now entering the highest risk period," Ms Cooke said.
"With a third consecutive La Nina declared it's important we don't become complacent, with the SES trained, prepared and ready to support communities across NSW in the months ahead."
Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders, added the new national three-tiered system to provide communities with greater clarity.
"Early warnings save lives and this new system will support everyone right across our region in making safe decisions when emergencies strike," Mr Saunders said.
"Each type of warning will be accompanied by a clear action statement, like stay informed, prepare to evacuate and move to higher ground, so that people know exactly what steps they need to take.
"The new warning system is a first for the SES and will deliver more targeted communication of the risks of floods and storms."
For more information on NSW SES visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au . For emergency assistance in floods and storms call NSW SES on 132 500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.