Brett Robb's scintillating form at his home track continued on Friday afternoon with yet another win at Dubbo Turf Club.
Rather than a superstar like Dalavin, this time Robb was celebrating the successes of All Words with the gelding finishing too quick for the rest of the field in the Dubbo City and Gilgandra Toyota Open Handicap (1400m).
The trainer has been one of the success stories so far this racing season and was understandably pleased with the result.
"It suited him better today, there was more speed than when he went around at Scone the other day," he said.
"That was only a four-horse field, there was no speed in it and they put the anchors then he got overraced.
"Today suited him better, a much bigger field and track.
"Scone was a bog track, he doesn't like it, he's suited to being on top of the track more."
Jumping out of barrier three, All Words ($3) sat comfortably in the middle of the field as Pee Dee ($2.70) lead the pack early.
As the race went on the gap from the leader got smaller and smaller before the field spread across the home straight.
Defeat ($7) looked as though it had kicked away for the win but a late push by All Words was enough to hit the line at speed and take a narrow win.
The Tracey Bartley-trained Defeat ran third ahead of Mick Mulholland's Universal Thief ($21).
All Words left himself with a fair bit of work to do late in the race but his trainer said it was the plan all along.
"That's what you've got to do with this horse, you've got to time your run with him," he said.
"If you get him up in the firing line within the first two or three then he gets pulled hard and they can hold him.
"Grant (Buckley) rides him really good, he sits real still on him to keep him relaxed and then when he goes he goes.
"He is the type of horse that you've got to get it into to get going."
Close wins were seemingly the theme of the afternoon at Dubbo on Friday as Rockamo picked up a narrow victory in the MAAS Derby Day Benchmark 58 Handicap (2200m).
Trained by Aleacia Bennett, Rockamo ($4.60) narrowly edged out Playing For Keeps ($15).
Bathurst trainer Andrew Ryan's trip to Dubbo Turf Club was a good one as Timmy won the Precision Health Care Country Boosted Maiden Handicap (1000m).
Ridden by Ashleigh Stanley, Timmy ($4.40) returned to form after a tough run at Dubbo last start.
Garry McCarney scored the closest win of the day as Overdefence ($8) took out the Ray White Rural Dubbo Class 1 Handicap (1000m) in a photo finish.
McCarney's gelding finished strongly to take the win narrowly ahead of Kora Magic ($5) while there was also a photo finish between third-placed Yorker ($4) and Ventus ($13).
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
