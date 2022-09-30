Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brett Robb's All Words won the opening race at Dubbo Turf Club on Friday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 30 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo trainer Brett Robb picked up a win with All Words on Friday afternoon. Picture by Tom Barber

Brett Robb's scintillating form at his home track continued on Friday afternoon with yet another win at Dubbo Turf Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.