Almost 700 new staff are needed ahead of the construction of two new wind farms in the Dubbo and Wellington region.
The two wind farms form part of the $5 billion Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone, which will generate three gigawatts of renewable electricity to power 1.4 million homes across the country by 2030.
The Sydney-based CWP Renewables which is opening an office in Dubbo and a site office in Wellington and it is keen to hear from locals who might be keen to transition into the construction and operation of renewable energy farms across the region.
"I've transitioned from mining to renewables and have gone from a workplace below the surface to one that's often at heights, but the basics remain the same," CWP Renewables' health and safety manager Scott Batey said.
"It's been an exciting change as the industry is rapidly growing and there's also the sense that you're contributing to the greater good.
"I'd encourage anyone out there that is considering a move into the renewables space to reach out as I believe everyone can contribute their skillset to an evolving industry."
The Uungula Wind Farm, just 14 kilometres outside of Wellington, is set to begin constructing wind turbines to produce 414 megawatts of renewable electricity for the REZ, and they need 250 staff of various skills set to start immediately.
After the construction, the operations will need 12 permanent staff, while the Spicers Creek Wind Farm is seeking for 425 staff to build the 700 megawatts wind turbine farm.
CWP Renewables head of people and culture Kate Sykes said they are recruiting mostly locals as part of their commitment to bring jobs to regions where the REZ are located.
"The growth in renewable energy projects is a boon for regional employment as many of the roles are based near the projects site.
"We're keen to hear from people already living and working in the Central West who are open to transition to renewables.
"Many people have skills which are transferrable into the renewable industry, particularly from the mining sector."
The company has built and operated the Crudine Ridge Wind Farm, 45 kilometres south of Mudgee, which has employed local staff working on site.
The Central West-Orana REZ is set to generate more than 3,000 jobs in the region during the construction of the 20,000 kilometres identified sites for renewable electricity farms and transmission lines.
Local recruitment company Spinifex is receiving job applications and those interested in the various roles can email their resume to careers@cwprenewables.com.
