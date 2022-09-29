Teenager charged after fatal crash in state's west

A man has been charged following an investigation into a fatal crash outside of Coonamble earlier this year.
At roughly 11pm on Good Friday, April 15, emergency services attended Baradine Road - about 5km east of Coonamble - after reports of a single vehicle crash.
Police arrived and located a Toyota Hilux that had left the road and entered a paddock, before rolling a number of times.
A 21-year-old man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man was flown to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle with suffering serious head injuries.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and began an investigation, led by officers from the Northern Tablelands Crash Investigation Unit (CIU).
On Thursday, an 18-year-old man attended Coonamble Police Station where he was arrested.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasion death, negligent driving occasioning death and disqualified driver.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear at Coonamble Local Court on Monday, October 17.
