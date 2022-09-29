Yet another dominant batting display has helped Dubbo secure the Max Shepherd Shield on Thursday afternoon.
The third and final day of the competition wasn't dampened by rain as Lady Cutler Oval held up well after a shower on Wednesday.
The home side made the most of the conditions restricting Bathurst to 7/121 from their 45 overs before reaching the target with eight overs remaining.
The win for Dubbo was enough to give them a narrow gap at the top of the points table and secure their Shield victory.
Dubbo coach Ian Marchant knows all of his players were brilliant across the three days.
"To have some of the 11 and 12-year-olds we have all play a part in the victory (was great)," he said.
"I mean we had some standouts obviously put fielding wise everyone bowled and fielded well.
"Most of the kids got a bat, the rain delay on Wednesday didn't help us but it was fantastic.
"They are a really good bunch of kids as well as a great bunch of parents."
Prior to the carnival, the Dubbo mentor was cautious there could have been a bit of rust in his side as the tournament was the first matches of the season for most but it wasn't the case.
"There wasn't any rust, I was actually surprised when on the first day we came out and batted really well," he said.
"That sort of set the tone when we scored 180-odd then got 190 before chasing down 120 fairly comfortable today (Thursday).
"I don't know what happened but everyone came here fit and ready to go."
READ ALSO:
Reggie Peet and Austin Hunt both fired with the ball for Dubbo taking two wickets each during the Bathurst innings before Ashton Deebank and Lachlan Murphy showed great patience with the bat.
Cameron Healey and Billie Caton put the finishing touches on the Dubbo innings which built steadily throughout the afternoon, something their coach said was always the plan.
"They started off well, we had a bit of luck with some wayward bowling and extras which added to the score," he said.
"They built into it and did really, really well."
Holly Reed's knock of 75 retired not out helped lead Western Zone to a win over Gilgandra-Wellington.
Batting at number three, Reed came to the crease at 1/7 after Ella Tilburg was dismissed early before setting about rebuilding the innings.
The batter hit her 75 runs off just 98 balls as well as hitting four fours as she played a big role in Western's final total of 6/156.
Showing all her talent, Reed was also excellent with the ball as well, picking up figures of 3/12 while Pheobe Johnston continued her strong carnival with two wickets also.
A four-wicket haul to Mac Glasson wasn't enough to get Lachlan over the line as they fell just short against Orange.
Glasson's figures of 4/9 were the highlight for Lachlan as Orange set them 146 to win.
Lachlan looked on target to take the win as well as Harry Yelland (28) and Dempsey O'Connell (65) looked in complete control before the Orange bowlers fired up.
Four wickets to Zavier Felice was the key but the quick wasn't alone with Jack Connolly (2/19) and Talby Smith (2/15) also bowling well as Lachlan fell away late to be bowled out for 131.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.