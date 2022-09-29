Back in the hot-seat, so get in touch

Hi everyone,
I thought I would use this week's newsletter to say a quick hello to you all and to introduce myself a little to those who don't know me.
I've returned to work after 10 months of parental leave, following the birth of my second child.
I'm back part time at the moment, working Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, because ... childcare is really hard to get in Dubbo (as I'm sure many of you are well aware of).
I've worked for ACM (and Rural Press and Fairfax Media) for the past 16 years, starting as a journalist-in-charge at a small paper on the mid-north coast in Tea Gardens, before working in Mudgee, Lithgow and Bathurst.
We made the move to Dubbo around nine years ago, and while it was only going to be 'for a few years', we've now brought a house, had two children, and can't see ourselves leaving.
While some things have changed in the newsroom in the past 10 months, a few things haven't.
We've got a fantastic group of journalists keen to tell your stories, and our pride and commitment to local news is still at the forefront of what we do each day.
The discussion in our morning news meeting ensures you are getting the most updated and accurate information we can give you.
While pregnancy and covid lockdowns prevented me getting out and about much last year, I'm really keen to change that this time around.
If you've got something you want to talk about I would love to chat.
Send me an email at lynn.rayner@austcommunitymedia.com.au or get in touch via the office - 6883 2913.
Otherwise, I look forward to seeing you out and about in the community.
Have a great day,
Lynn.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.