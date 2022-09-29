'Ice-skating in the sky' above Narromine for the state aerobatics championships

The skies above Narromine became the scene for daring acrobatics as pilots from across NSW converged on the town last week for the state Aerobatic Championships.
Ray Pearson - secretary of the Australian Aerobatic Club's NSW chapter - said many locals came down to the Narromine Airport last week to spectate the event which is akin to "figure skating in the sky".
"It was a different format to what you might see at an air show which is more free-style, the pilot can choose what they want to do and in what order. Whereas in competition aerobatics it's set manoeuvres and everyone has to do the same in the right sequence, and then you're judged on that manoeuvre," he said.
Originally scheduled to be held in May, the championships had to be postponed due to wild weather. With a bit of luck on their side, the event was able to go ahead last week in between the deluges which saw flash flooding across the region.
"Last week there were a couple of days of bad weather but we managed to get a shortened competition in," said Mr Pearson.
"What a lot of the pilots did is they were looking ahead at the weather and actually got out to Narromine as early as they could, so at least they were in town and not trying to get out there when the rain hit. That was good for the town actually, it meant there was more money spent in town."
In April, the Narromine Council received a $6,500 grant to host the event as part of the then-Coalition Government's Regional Sport Events Fund. Council used the grant to help offset some of the running costs for the competition.
"Council's Aerodrome is a world class recreational flying facility and is an important economic driver for our local economy," said Narromine Shire Council General Manager, Jane Redden.
"Along with the favourable weather conditions that we experience, the Narromine region is the perfect location to attract and host these significant aviation events."
The next big event on the aerobatic calendar is the Australian Aerobatic Championships in Temora. Mr Pearson said next year the NSW chapter would be pushing for the national championships to be held in Narromine due to ongoing support from council and the community.
As for this year's national championships, Mr Pearson said the delayed state event would actually put the NSW pilots in good stead.
"It's one of those sports you need to do regularly to build up G-tolerance - when you're doing high intensity manoeuvres, if you haven't done it for a while you can feel queasy. But after a day or so of doing it you build that tolerance," he said.
