Dubbo Regional Council (DRC) has announced the dates for spring's bulky waste collection.
The free annual kerbside bulky rubbish collection will run from October 17 through to November 25.
The DRC region has been split into various zones, with the Wellington collection running from October 17-21 while different areas of Dubbo will be serviced between October 24 and November 25.
"We understand that a lot of our residents cannot get to our waste transfer stations, this is a great opportunity for residents to put out up to one small box trailer of bulky goods for it to be collected for free," DRC's manager of Resource Recovery and Efficiency, John Wisniewski said.
Residents are encouraged to place bulky rubbish on the footpath, making sure it does not obstruct people from using the pathway.
"Sorting your bulky rubbish into separate piles on the kerb allows council to maximise the amount of material that can be recycled whilst minimising the items that will be landfilled," Mr Wisniewski added.
"Separate your bulky waste into separate piles for scrap metal, E-Waste and garden waste and place the remaining residual material into a garbage pile. Council sends separate trucks to pick up the four waste streams, in addition to a fifth truck picking up mattresses.
"We do ask that residents please be patient with the collection and keep checking on the dates when pickups will occur in your neighbourhood, as these may change as the collection progresses depending upon the amount of waste that residents place out on the kerb."
Wellington, Geurie and surrounding villages collection dates:
Dubbo collection dates:
More information and a map showing zones and dates can be found at at www.dubbo.nsw.gov.au/bulkyrubbish.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.