"It's exciting to be a finalist, but hopefully we'll be a winner, but I don't know about that."
Just hours after this statement was made, the hard working team behind Who's Who at the Zoo walked away with two awards at the annual Western NSW Local Health District Awards.
The team walked away with the Phillips ANZ Integrated Value-Based Care Award and the People's Choice Award.
Alison Loudon, Western NSW district manager maternity paediatrics child and family strategies told the Daily Liberal it was great to just be recognised.
"It was a great project, it impacted on so many lives and families and it changed the trajectory of COVID for Dubbo by having the accommodation at Taronga Western Plains Zoo," she said.
"Our job was to keep the community safe and that's what we did."
Coordinated by a small team based in the Integrated Care Directorate, Who's Who in the Zoo was a Special Health Accommodation (SHA) program developed quickly to assist with the District's COVID-19 response.
"We didn't get any cross contamination while we were out there, so if they didn't come in with COVID, they didn't catch COVID, so that was pretty amazing and none of the health staff caught COVID from work either, so that was pretty exciting," she said.
Who's Who in the Zoo provided health care and housing for COVID-19 patients or high-risk close contacts who were unable or unwilling to isolate in the community, whether voluntarily or in mandatory and custodial settings.
"We did it in partnership with a lot of other local health district staff, police, Western Plains security and the defence," she said.
"It was a great initiative with great outcomes," she said.
After being requested to assist, the team had just three hours to implement plans and ensure services were operational at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo before the first patient arrived.
"We were a bit under the pump, we weren't expecting COVID to hit so many vulnerable families so quickly in Dubbo," she said.
"We had residents from all over the state either here working that weren't able to stay in their temporary accommodation or they were here waiting to go back to their homes."
The SHA admitted 54 guests over eight weeks with staff coordinating all aspects of their day. All patients were discharged and linked with health services, with zero cross-infections or breaches of Public Health Orders occurring.
Ms Loudon said Taronga Western Plains Zoo was "amazing" with the support they provided.
"It was incredible and a great location," she said.
Ms Loudon also congratulated Ian Wray on his Volunteer of the Year award for the Orana region.
"He was a very valuable contributor to the zoo as well, so we do appreciate Vinnies and Ian being on call for us, it was amazing," she said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
