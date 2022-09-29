The annual Spring Festival is on until October 23 at Mayfield Garden. See 65 hectares including the Mayfield Maze during the Spring Open Garden. The Hawkins Family Garden is open for the public, so this is an opportunity to explore all of Mayfield. Not only is the English inspired Mayfield Maze open, but you can see the Croquet Court, the Hawkins' Family Chapel, the Chook Hilton, the 80-metre Cascade & Temple and much more. Take one of the rowboats out on Mayfield Lake (at no additional cost) or play one of the interactive games with your family and friends - these are scattered throughout the garden.

