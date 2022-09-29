Daily Liberal
September 29 2022 - 5:00am
DUBBO

Picture by Pascal Bernardon/Unsplash

Cruising in style

Model T Rally

The Dubbo region has been hosting the Model T Ford Rally with more than 100 vehicles produced between 1908 and 1927 attending the national event. The rally runs until October 1 with the final show and shine to be held at Sandy Beach on Friday, September 30 from noon.

Local News

