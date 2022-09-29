The Dubbo region has been hosting the Model T Ford Rally with more than 100 vehicles produced between 1908 and 1927 attending the national event. The rally runs until October 1 with the final show and shine to be held at Sandy Beach on Friday, September 30 from noon.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. Saturday, October 1. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
This weekend the international-standard Lincoln County Raceway will play host to the NSW state sprint titles. Bring a picnic rug or camp chairs, sit back and enjoy the racing action. Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2. 9am to 4pm.
A winter market showcasing local and regional produce, and Australian made condiments, creations, arts, crafts, candles, crystals, clocks, buskers, books, baking, plants, leather goods, goats milk soaps, signs, baby wear, fashion accessories, home and garden decor. Sunday, October 2. 8am to 1pm. Church Street and Macquarie Street, Dubbo.
Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual monthly get together for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, street machines and exotics. Classic and custom bikes are also welcome. Mobile cafe on site. Sunday, October 2. 8am to noon. Due to the wet weather, Cars and Coffee will be held in the carpark on the corner of Wingewarra Street and Bligh street.
Sky Castle is an all-day interactive sound and light installation, featuring a cluster of inflatable arches that span public space. As people move through the arches, their movement powers and progresses the soundscape, stimulating colour changes in each arch. As more people join the journey, the contemporary score crescendos in intensity creating a lush, orchestral piece that is different every night as it responds to crowd flow and fluctuations. Until October 2.
"Will I roll on the floor laughing so hard a little bit of wee comes out?" Yes, yes you will, you should probably bring a towel. Gratuitous, ridiculous, hilarious, joyous and possibly hazardous, Rich and Matt are the Listies, Australia's maestros of kidult comedy and their latest show - ROFL (Rolling on the Floor Laughing) - is the freshest act in family entertainment. Tuesday, October 4. 6.30pm. $21 to $26. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. Tickets at www.drtcc.com.au.
Dubbo Youth Interagency presents this free event with live music by Big NOYZ. Activities and games will be available for kids, including sleeping bag races, egg and spoon races, Trike rides and traditional Indigenous games. There will also be a free sausage sizzle, fairy floss, pop corn and soft drinks. Wednesday, October 5. 11am to 2pm. Victoria Park, Talbragar Street, Dubbo.
Devil's Hollow Brewery: Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as, happy hour from 4pm & meat raffles from 5pm. Friday 7 - Jo Hyndes. Friday 14 - Elle Ferguson. Friday 21 - Mat Harris. Friday 28 - Nick Wall.
Garden Hotel: Live music from 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays. September 30 - Sam Coon. October line-up: Saturday 1 - Scotty Troutman; Friday 7 - Sam Coon; Saturday 8 - Duncan Ferguson.
South Dubbo Tavern: Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm and Sundays from 6pm. Friday 30 - Jo Hyndes. October: Saturday 1 - Johnny Wood.
The Commercial: Join the team for live music and entertainment from 8pm. Friday 30 - Johnny Woods. In October: Sunday 2 - Brad Haling. Friday 7 - Johnny Woods Saturday 8 - Elle Flanagan. Friday 14 - Sam Coon. Friday 21 - Pete Riley. Saturday 22 - Sam Coon. Friday 28 - Johnny Woods. Saturday 29 - Brad Haling & Jess Holland Band.
The Establishment: Fridays 6pm to 8pm and Sundays 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Friday 30 - James Bennett. Sun 2 - Jo Hyndes. Fri 7 - Llaney Webb. Sun 9 - Duncan Ferguson. Fri 14 - The Chalkies Jazz. Sun 16 - Millie Mills. Fri 21 - The Chalkies Jazz
Events will be at the under cover arena on October 7-9, 2022. This event is family friendly and spectators are welcome. In Australia, RSNCA 2020, under its newly established entity, is an extension of RSNC and is committed to the growth of Ranch Sorting in Australia while maintaining and encouraging a family orientated environment. We offer all levels of fun and exciting competition for beginners through to advanced. It is a unique sport where anyone who can throw a leg over a horse can compete. Prizes on offer. For more details: rsnca.net.au/event/dubbo-ranch-sorting-4-1.
The singer and songwriter of The Church, comes armed with a 12-string guitar, to perform singles by The Church from 1980 to 1992. Steve Kilbey's performance will include all the hits, as well as with anecdotes and reminiscences to set the scene about the places and people involved. This is an intimate and special performance. Supported by The Fallen Gentry. Friday, October 7. Doors open 6.30pm, performances from 7pm. Old Bank Music Shop, Crossroads Stage. $50. Tickets at moshtix.com.au.
This show brings Australia's biggest female-led podcast, Mamamia Out Loud, to the stage. Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright lead a comedy show that takes the honesty, intimacy, opinions and laughs of Out Loud and turns them up to 11. Expect conversations on love, work, celebrities and feminism, some (ill-judged) singing and dancing and a smattering of unscripted joy. Thursday, October 6. 7pm. Orange Civic Theatre. $60. Book through Ticketek.
This is the show that you all have been waiting for, featuring hit after hit performed by one of Australia's most successful vocal trios, The Williams Brothers (themselves the sons of one of Australian rock 'n' roll pioneer, Warren Williams. They'll perform hits from the likes of Elvis, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, Del Shannon, The Bee Gees, The Beatles, The Monkees and The Hollies. Friday, October 7. 8pm. $49.90 to $69.90. Orange Civic Theatre. Book through Ticketek.
Australia's most successful tenor, the internationally acclaimed Mark Vincent, is touring his brand new show - An International Tribute To Andrew Lloyd Webber - and will be in Orange next week. Fans can expect an intimate performance and a rich repertoire of classical musical theatre songs and arias ... but Mark is keeping his song list a surprise. Saturday, October 8. 8pm. $49.90 to $$79.90. Orange Civic Theatre. Book through Ticketek.
Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie and presented by Orange Theatre Company, it's 1985 and rock star wannabe and wedding singer, Robbie Hart, is the life of the party until his fiancée leaves him at the altar. Now Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Julia, a winsome waitress, wins his affection, but she's about to be married to the wrong guy. Unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever. Friday, October 14 to Sunday October 23. 8pm, plus 2pm matinee Sat and Sun. $30 to $49. Orange Civic Theatre. Bok through Ticketek.
Winemakers of the Orange Wine Region will be hosting a series of seated masterclasses. There will be two Masterclasses featuring Trophy and Medal winners from the Orange Wine Show. Each class will be a tailored tasting with one of the regional winemakers guiding you through the wines. Saturday, October 22. 2.30pm and 4pm. Hotel Canobolas. $50pp. Book at orva.iwannaticket.com.au/event/orange-wine-show-masterclasses-2022-MjEwODI.
The Eugowra Masters of the Mandagery will feature 18 teams trying to recreate their golden past in over 35s Masters rugby league. The laugh-a-minute action is complemented by food vans and face painting, creating a carnival atmosphere on the banks of the Mandagery Creek. Live music will be provided by Australia's premier 90s cover band, Royale with Cheese. Saturday, October 22. 9am to 8pm. Ian Walsh Oval. Nanami Lane Eugowra. $10.
Experience the tranquillity of the country from our artist studio like no other in the middle of an orchard. With a glass of wine in one hand, a paintbrush in the other and sweeping views of Mt Canobolas you can release your inner Van Gough and create your masterpiece as part of A Paddock, A Pinot and A Paintbrush. Saturday, October 22. 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Hillside Harvest, 1209 The Escort Way, Borenore. $80 per person. Visit www.123tix.com.au/events/33982/a-paddock-a-pinot-and-a-paintbrush.
For First Nations people, the earth, sea and sky are intimately connected. Looking up, the night sky reflects Dreaming stories, landforms, animals and seasonal patterns, informing the way people live on, and care for, Country. Mulaa Giilang: Wiradjuri stories of the night sky features stunning night sky photography and an immersive soundtrack to explore Wiradjuri astronomical knowledge alongside comparative mythologies from across the world. Exhibition at Orange Regional Museum until October 30. There will be a range of school holiday activities based around the exhibition, including a sky viewing from the roof with Central West Astronomical Society on Tuesday, October 4; a family tour of the exhibition and dance workshop at 10am on Wednesday, October 5; and drop-in craft activities until 11.30am on the same day.
What a way to get you through the rest of winter and on into spring. Bring your family or friends along to Stockman's Ridge Wines, 21 Boree Lane, Lidster, to hear local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks, while you relax in the chilled out country setting for just $5. Tickets at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays. Numbers are limited so book your spot early. Children and dogs are welcome and free to enter. Saturdays, until October 22, 1pm-5pm. You can add a grazing board, but BYO drinks are not permitted. Make a booking at stockmansridge.com.au/products/live-music-saturdays.
Charles Sturt University final year theatre media/communication students in Bathurst present the Theatre Production of Frankenstein by Mary Shelley. It tells the story of scientist, Victor Frankenstein and his creature ... but not as you may know it. This is a unique and intriguing take on a classic. Until September 29 and 30, and October 1. 7pm; 2pm matinee October 1. Ponton Theatre, Building 1434, CSU Bathurst.
Bathurst will hum to a different sound over the October long weekend. Out West Piano Fest is a three-day immersive event of music, food and wine, visual art and the natural environment. The sounds of piano will ring out over the landscape. Saturday to Monday, October 1 to 3. Blackdown Farm, 90 Eleven Mile Drive, Bathurst. For more details visit www.bathurstregion.com.au/event/out-west-piano-fest/2022-10-01.
Celebrating the creative life of iconic Australian artist Linda Jackson. An itinerant traveller, Jackson's work has always drawn inspiration from place. Romance of the Swag explores four decades of the artist's practice, charting her travels through painting, fabric, and fashion, all steeped in the symbolism, colours, and textures of the Australian landscape. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, until October 30. There will be a free artist-led tour of the exhibit at 11am on October 1. Bookings essential on 6333 6555.
The historic Royal Hall will be bursting at the seams with bric-a-brac, clothing, vintage jewellery, crockery, kitchenalia, artworks, a raffle and other items. Saturday, October 1. 9.30am to 4pm.
The Sofala Hotel is turning 160 and everyone is invited to celebrate. Saturday, October 1 will feature music by Dirty Snakes from 8pm. Sund, October 2 will have Hillbilly Blue from 2pm to 6pm. The street of Sofala will be abuzz with market stalls both days.
Come and enjoy this beautiful village on a lovely spring long weekend. Featuring local produce, handmade goods, home-baked cakes, plants, leather goods, soaps, candles, pottery, toys and curiosities galore. Saturday, October 1. 10am to 3pm. Memorial Hall, Denison Street, Sofala.
This popular High Tea includes scrumptious savoury and sweet treats. Enjoy a variety of leaf tea, plunger coffee and elegant live classical Celtic harp music. Main rooms and gardens are open to explore. This is an outstanding afternoon of elegance and style. October 2, at 2.30pm. Adult $50, concession $48, child under-14 $30. Tickets at Bathurst VIC, 1 Kendall Ave, 6332 1444 and Abercrombie House or www.abercrombiehouse.com.au
In this new show, EGG-straordinary Day, MiniBeanies will laugh and learn when Professor Know-It-All challenges the Beanies to care for an egg for a whole day. How hard can it be? Featuring confetti cannons, sneaky robbers and very silly jokes. October 4. 2pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. $25. www.bmec.com.au/the-beanies-egg-straordinary-day
Several community events will kick off the Bathurst 1000 racing week on Wednesday, October 5. There will be a transporter and driver parade (11.30am, William Street to Kings Parade); driver signing sessions (12.25pm and 1.51pm, Kings Parade); and the 2021 winners presentation (1pm, Kings Parade). Racing starts at the Mt Panorama track on Thursday, October 6 with support class practice and qualifying; racing, demonstrations and further qualifying on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8. The Great Race itself will be held from 11.15am on Sunday, October 9 after earlier lead-in events.
Australia's most successful tenor, the internationally acclaimed Mark Vincent, is touring his brand new show - An International Tribute To Andrew Lloyd Webber - and will be in Orange next week. Fans can expect an intimate performance and a rich repertoire of classical musical theatre songs and arias ... but Mark is keeping his song list a surprise. Friday, October 7. 8pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. $49.90 to $79.90. www.bmec.com.au/whats-on-bmec/17-what-s-on/1236-mark-vincent-the-impossible-dream.
This exhibition celebrates local community groups through the crafting of tea cosies, and is hosted at the Chifley Home and Education Centre to promote community awareness and engagement with the museum, and the recognition of community groups and services. To commemorate the work of Elizabeth Chifley, the exhibition runs until November 30. A people's choice award runs throughout the exhibition with a Buy Local gift voucher of $100 for the organisation's tea cosy that receives the most votes.
Relax and enjoy the beautiful cool climate vineyards of the region. This all inclusive day tour includes your knowledgeable driver/guide, tastings at Winburndale Wines , Renzaglia Wines, lunch at the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store and more delicious tastings at Bathurst Grange Distillery. Places limited, advance bookings only at bookings@bathursttours.com.au. $189pp. Departs from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue.
This is a great introduction to Bathurst. If you're short on time or want to get to know the city and plan where to spend more time, this is a great way to do it. Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland European settlement. With its rich and fascinating, yet sometimes tragic history, you'll learn about life in early Bathurst from 1815. There will be an excellent mix of preserved Victorian and Federation architecture to admire. Tour Highlights include: Mount Panorama racing circuit (1938); Wahluu cultural area; Australia's oldest inland church (1835); Crago Mill (1906); Milltown area, mills, police station and residences; Ribbon Gang Lane (1830's); Carillon (1933); Courthouse (1882). Meet at the Bathurst Visitors Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue, or pick up from your accommodation by prior arrangement. Cost is $59, Fridays, 9.30am.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
Arts Outwest and Platform Arts Hub Blayney, invite you to the exhibition of Marragu-marra guwayu: Hands on for all time. Hand on History is the theme for History Week 2022. Rather than being relegated to the past this exhibition showcases the dynamic continuation of Aboriginal arts and culture from the past, to the present and into the future. From community arts activities which are focused on the maintenance and revitalisation of cultural practices to artists telling stories through traditional and contemporary mediums these works showcase the diversity and strength of Aboriginal arts and culture across the region. Gallery opens 12pm - 2pm.
Platform Arts Hub is running a pastel workshop for teens, lead by Stephanie Cook on Saturday, October 8, 10am to noon. Cost to attend: $15. Tickets: bit.ly/3LP5c6y.
Bring a picnic lunch and blanket to the Family Picnic Days hosted by Blayney Town Association. There are lots of free games available to borrow, including Giant Jenga, Bocce, Chess, Board Games, Frisbees, Cornhole Toss, Vortex Howlers, Balls, Tennis Rackets and Kanga Cricket. October 1 and 8, noon until 4pm.
Rosebank Art Gallery in Millthorpe, will host a month-long free art exhibition A Bakers Dozen. It includes drawings, paintings, ceramics and photography. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the exhibition period from 14 October until 13 November from 10am-4pm.
The Orange Classic Cafe Racer Inc. Bike Show is being held at the Millthorpe Railway Station on Sunday, October 16, 9.30am to 2.30pm. Entry is $10 per bike with 10 trophies up for grabs. Registration is strictly 8am to 9.30am. All welcome. Gold coin donation for spectators.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8:30am to noon
Let your imagination run wild as you craft a crazy scarecrow at the Cowra Library. Create a cool, crazy or scary looking scarecrow out of wooden spoons to place in the garden and scare away those cheeky currawongs! Ages: 5 -10+. Book your place online via www.cwl.nsw.gov.au events page or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180
Celebrate Spring and its explosion of colours with our exploding chalk activity! An event hosted at Cowra Library as part of Cowra's Carnival of Colours. Is there anything better than things that fizz and explode? Ages: 7+. Book your place online via www.cwl.nsw.gov.au events page or call Cowra Library on 6340 2180
Get your black ties and ball gowns ready for the Downton Abbey Ball. The dances starts at 7pm on the Saturday at the Canowindra Services Club. There will also be a thank you dance on Sunday morning from 11am. Tickets cost $50 and include both dances. For more information or to buy tickets call Gail on 0417 747 338
Take the time out to explore the historic Iandra Castle homestead, surrounding buildings and gardens. Gates open from 10pm to 2pm. Iandra Castle was built between 1908 and 1910 in the Federation Romanesque style by the pioneering engineer Edward Giles Stone.
Lawn bowls at its best coming to the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club this weekend! The Ben Hall Pairs is a long-established tournament, and you can enjoy the competition and the hospitality of the club throughout the weekend.
Come and see the cars, bikes, boats, trucks, tractors and vintage machinery on display at South Circle Oval at this year's Forbes Motor Show. Gates open at 8am for registration, with the show open from 10am to 2pm. Entry is just $2 per adult and $1 per child, with all monies raised donated to CanAssist. There'll be a barbecue, food and drinks stalls, trade stalls, merchandise stand, V8 simulator and plenty to look at.
Eugowra Harness Racing Club returns with the Canola Cup and one of the community's biggest days out on the long weekend Monday. Come to the Eugowra Showground paceway to see harness racing at its best and enjoy entertainment for the whole family: don your finest for Fashions on the Field, and be part of the fun with bouncing pony rides, ladies and gents dash for cash, and free kids amusements. It all starts at midday on Monday. All amenities on course including TAB and bar.
The Forbes Spring Races return with racing, Fashions on the Field and more this October! Put this date in your diary and don't miss out on a great day trackside.
Bogan Gate is 125 years old and it's time to celebrate - come along to the village fair at Bogan Gate Golf Club. Huge working display of vintage machinery, Kids Zone, live music with Kent Eastwood, vintage car display from local clubs, market stalls and food vans. There's also special events planned across the weekend.
Head to the Parkes Racecourse to recognise and celebrate the Golden Anniversary of the opening of the Parkes Motor Museum, hosted by the Parkes Antique Motor Club. Step back in time and come see the veteran and vintage vehicles (manufactured before 1931).
Come and join those at the Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society for a fun filled musical adventure on Saturday, October 8 at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 9 at 2pm. Two days only, this will be a performance you don't want to miss. A variety night featuring amazing actors performing a range of musical numbers from Broadway and beyond. Tickets on sale at www.parkesmandd.com.au.
Parkes Que Club is hosting another Open Gardens event called Gardens 'n' Galleries, which will focus on acknowledging the gardeners and artists in our community. People will have the opportunity to explore four Parkes gardens from 10am to 4.30pm. See next week's paper for locations. Morning tea and lunch available at the Parkes Racecourse . To make a booking please email parkesqueclub@gmail.com. Tickets also from the Parkes Visitor Information Centre.
Saturday October 1 will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
The annual Spring Festival is on until October 23 at Mayfield Garden. See 65 hectares including the Mayfield Maze during the Spring Open Garden. The Hawkins Family Garden is open for the public, so this is an opportunity to explore all of Mayfield. Not only is the English inspired Mayfield Maze open, but you can see the Croquet Court, the Hawkins' Family Chapel, the Chook Hilton, the 80-metre Cascade & Temple and much more. Take one of the rowboats out on Mayfield Lake (at no additional cost) or play one of the interactive games with your family and friends - these are scattered throughout the garden.
The Baxter Oberon Bull Futurity is on at the Oberon Showground on October 7 at 6pm. There will be bull riding, live music by Mickey Pye and Sara Berki until late, food stalls, a bar, and the Goulburn Western Wear shop. Everyone who buys their ticket online get a special bonus from Baxter Boots & Shoes. Get them now at www.123tix.com.au/events/34793/baxter-oberon-bull-futurity-a-night-of-bull-riding-action.
Catherine Britt has both a voice that instantly gets your attention, and a worthy story to tell that truly keeps her audience enthralled. The youngest Australian to have ever appeared at the Nashville Grand Ole Opry (at 17), Catherine will be performing songs from her latest album, Home Truths. Saturday, October 8. 7pm. Malachi Gilmore Hall.
With a nod to the Malachi's past use as a wool handler's warehouse, you are invited to watch artist Emma Shepherd weave extensions to the stage curtain. Other local weavers will be there with their looms, spinning yarn from fleeces donated by local farmer Cress Dawson. Malchi Gilmore Hall. Until Friday, October 9.
The Y School Holiday programs and activities are an opportunity for your child to grow and learn from new experiences. Get your kids away from screens during the holidays and come down to Oberon Swimming Pool to be active, jump around and have fun. Visit www.ymcansw.org.au/centres/oberon/programs/school-holiday-activities/
Nobody seems to want to talk about mental illness. As an example, we hear a lot about road fatalities but suicide takes many more lives each year and is almost a taboo topic. Walk and Talk is a way of raising awareness of this serious social problem and gives everyone a chance to talk about it in a friendly and non-threatening atmosphere and to hear other people's stories. Look for the yellow t-shirts at the Oberon Common at 1pm on Saturday, October 8. Free, no registration required. The following event in Oberon will be December 10.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Sofia Avenue. As well as artefacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
Lithgow Library is thrilled to be hosting an exhibit of works from the Lithgow Area Women's Shed until September 30. The Lithgow Area Women's Shed (LAWS) is a local group set up in an inclusive space that helps develop skills with tools for women of all ages and abilities. Why not drop into the Lithgow Library, check out the display, find more information on LAWS or other community groups or just enjoy the library space. Other community groups and artists are invited to contact the library to organize displays of their works. For more information contact the Lithgow Library on 6352 9100.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
The Wildflowers Festival will be held in Mudgee on October 29. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au.
