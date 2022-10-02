Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Marang Dhali Eating Well program takes home top honours at Western NSW Local Health District Awards

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated October 4 2022 - 1:53am, first published October 2 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marang Dhali Eating Well, health promotion officers Gabriella Barrett and Sara Darvey. Picture by Ciara Bastow

At the annual Western NSW Local Health District Awards, The Marang Dhali Eating Well Program took home an award for Excellence in Aboriginal Healthcare and Keeping People Healthy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.