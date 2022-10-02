At the annual Western NSW Local Health District Awards, The Marang Dhali Eating Well Program took home an award for Excellence in Aboriginal Healthcare and Keeping People Healthy.
The MDEW Program aims to build the local Aboriginal Health workforce capacity and engage Aboriginal participants to support healthy family food behaviour by increasing food and cooking knowledge, skills and confidence.
With 37 trained MDEW facilitators in 23 settings across the district, since 2018 there has been 33 programs delivered in 14 different communities contributing 603 occasions of service.
The Daily Liberal spoke with Health Promotion Officers Gabriella Barrett and Sara Darvey about the program and being nominated for such a prestigious award.
Our program is called Marang Dhali Eating Well and Marang Dhali is the Wiradjuri name for Eating Well, so it's a cooking and nutrition program that we run.
We are part of the health promotion team for the local health district.
The health promotion team trains Aboriginal health workers right across the local health district. We train the workers to implement a cooking and nutrition program in their community, so it's usually between four and six weeks and the Aboriginal health workers get community members in, it could be some of their clients or it could be different target groups and they run a nutrition education session and then they have a big cooking session and cook up a big lunch.
Partly it's about helping Aboriginal communities improve their healthy lifestyle habits, but it's also about capacity building for our Aboriginal health workforce.
Everyone sort of knows about the impact of a healthy diet on lifestyle and especially better health outcomes so eating a good diet of lots of fruit and vegetables, basically helps us to have better health outcomes for the rest of our lives.
It decreases our likelihood of preventable diseases like heart disease, type two diabetes, so we are just trying to make it easy for communities to make small steps in the right direction, it is pretty tricky.
We are focussing on whole families rather then individuals because we know that if grandparents might make a change then that impacts the grandkids as well.
Our Aboriginal health workforce is awesome, because we cover such a wide variety we usually get the Aboriginal health workers to come into Dubbo and we deliver the training once a year and then we help them and support them to run the programs in their rural communities throughout that year.
It felt great to be nominated as a finalist, there's been a lot of work over the last couple of years in developing the program.
It's been running since 2011 but we started a redevelopment in 2018 and it was great to be nominated because we've worked really hard to get the resources out there and be easily accessible.
It's a really good partnership between health promotion and Aboriginal health in our LHD so it was nice they recognised that partnership.
I came on the program in 2019, so obviously it had been running for a long time before that and my role has been to redevelop the resources which I couldn't have done without the help of three ladies; Debbie Beahan from Dubbo, Shirley-Ann Merritt from Condobolin and Amanda Coe also from Condobolin.
Those three formed our project organising committee and we worked really closely to redevelop all the resources, so it's been a good partnership.
Yeah definitely, obviously small changes but I find it really fulfilling when someone tells me after the training that they tried legumes for the first time and now they put lentils in their spaghetti bolognaise recipe or something like that, those small changes that really impact on the whole family.
Thank you to all the Aboriginal health workers that deliver the program.
