The 2022 Central West Mummy Awards will soon unveil the winners across the six categories.
The Central West Mummy Awards was launched in 2021 during COVID to encourage people to work together in support of the community.
People have until November 4 to vote for those who they think fulfill the criteria.
The categories include Mum of the Year, Educator of the Year, and Business of the Year.
Other categories include Hero of the Year for frontline workers and support workers who are great role models, Angel of the Year for inspiring volunteers who have a willingness to help and impact their community, as well as Garden of the Year for beautiful and well-planned gardens for the Central West climate.
The awards hosted by Central West Mums will take place with a high tea between 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, November 19.
Television sports presenter Erin Molan will be the keynote speaker.
Event host, and founder of community resources and support group Central West Mums Amorette Zielinski said she is excited to bring additional focus to individuals in the community.
"The Central West Mummy Awards is designed to generate good will and develop stronger connections with the people and businesses in our vibrant community," she said.
"We increase our social capital by talking, connecting, giving, caring, sharing, valuing and trusting and that's what Central West Mums is literally all about.
To vote, visit www.centralwestmums.com.au/2022-mummy-awards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.