Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Cental West Mums founder Amorette Zielinski calls on people for vote for Mummy Awards

By Newsroom
Updated September 28 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPER MUM: 2021 Angel of the Year winner Libby Johnson with her five children: Percy, Winnie, Mabel, Dottie and Fergus Johnson. Picture by Jude Keogh

The 2022 Central West Mummy Awards will soon unveil the winners across the six categories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.