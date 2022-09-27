Daily Liberal
Police are urging motorists to properly check their vehicles before driving these school holidays

By Newsroom
September 27 2022 - 4:00am
A motorist was assisted by Police on Monday before they discoved the poor condition of his faulty tyre. Picture by NSW Police

Police are urging motorists to make sure their car is in a safe condition when travelling this school holiday period.

Local News

