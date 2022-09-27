Police are urging motorists to make sure their car is in a safe condition when travelling this school holiday period.
On September 26, Police from the Dubbo Highway Patrol were on hand to help a driver changing tyres when they noticed it was in a poor condition.
Upon further inspection, Police noticed the tyre was beginning to deliaminate inside, something the motorist is lucky did not happen while driving on the highway.
When travelling this school holiday period, Police are asking motorists to follow a few simple steps:
If you are unsure about the condition of your tyres then seek help from a tyre retailer.
