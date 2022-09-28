Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

NSW Regional Roads and Transport Minister Sam Farraway announces priority financial support to fix regions roads

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated September 28 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway addressing some 200 industry representatives to guarantee a $19.4 billion pipeline of infrastructure projects. Picture by Belinda Soole

Councils will be given priority financial support to fix damaged roads, NSW Regional Roads and Transport Minister Sam Farraway has announced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.