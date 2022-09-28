Councils will be given priority financial support to fix damaged roads, NSW Regional Roads and Transport Minister Sam Farraway has announced.
Mr Farraway was in Dubbo on Tuesday to speak to more than 200 industry stakeholders at the first of three regional events to showcase a record $19.4 billion investment in regional road and transport infrastructure.
"While we are focusing on building new infrastructure projects, we are also supporting local councils to repair, re-seal, and re-sheet potholes.
"Councils have funding programs they can apply for to upgrade local roads they own and manage, and we're giving the funds and grants to ensure they have a helping hand.
"We need to be able to fix potholes and collaborate with local governments and build these infrastructures."
With a projected wet summer, Mr Farraway said residents concerned about the conditions of their local roads should contact council and for concerns about state highway problems they should contact Transport NSW.
"We need people, particularly motorists, if they have concerns about their local roads, I want them to take a photo, ring their council, work with their council and tell them where the issue is...we need to all work together for a better alternative," Mr Farraway said.
Mr Farraway and Transport for NSW secretary Rob Sharp were at the Dubbo RSL Club meeting with some 200 representatives of the construction industry, builders, and contractors who will be assisting to complete a $19.4 billion "legacy projects" committed to the regions.
Current projects include Lithgow's dual carriage portion of the Great Western Highway starting at Hartley, the upgrade through to Bathurst, the Mitchell Highway from Orange to Dubbo and the Newell Highway upgrade in the far west.
State and federal governments have also committed $220.2 million for the new Dubbo bridge across the Macquarie River to ease traffic congestion in the city.
The next major construction phase of the Mindyarra Maintenance Centre in Dubbo will also begin next year, Mr Farraway said, adding it is among targeted projects that will decentralise services into regions.
Minister for Western NSW and Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said the infrastructure projects being rolled out across the west will create jobs for local contractors, with the government setting local and regional employment targets.
"Another great local example is the Mindyarra Maintenance Centre here in Dubbo where more than 50 Dubbo-based businesses have been engaged on the project," Mr Saunders said.
"We're ensuring local workers have the opportunity to work on some of our legacy projects in their own backyard, like the Dubbo Bridge, which has a minimum 20 percent local employment target."
The construction of Mindyarra is part of the $2.8 billion Regional Rail Project of the NSW government to replace aging XPT, Xplorer and Endeavour train fleet expected for completion by end of this year.
Mr Sharp said Dubbo is among regions that have seen "a big shift" in the usage of roads and transport networks with their data showing road trips to the region are back to pre-COVID volumes at 80 percent.
Early this month Dubbo was recorded as the most popular destination from Sydney metro stations.
"It's not quite back to 100 per cent but here in Dubbo travel for work is up 17 percent up and travel for retail work is up 11 percent, which is pretty strong travel recovery and it's right here in Dubbo," Mr Sharp said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
