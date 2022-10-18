Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our People

John Hutty rescues 1971 HG panel van from the scrap heap

By Jeff McClurg
October 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This 1971 HG panel van had been sitting in a paddock in Gilgandra destined for the rubbish tip when John Hutty from Dubbo found it 16 years ago. Picture by John McClurg

Having restored several cars over the years, vans, utes and sedans, John Hutty is no stranger to the local car scene.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.