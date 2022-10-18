Having restored several cars over the years, vans, utes and sedans, John Hutty is no stranger to the local car scene.
And while he has previously only restored Holden's, there was one special car that has been on his mind for a long time.
"I was 11 and Mum and Dad had an HT sedan and one of Dad's mates had an HT panel van," John said.
"It was blue and I remember thinking it was the coolest thing I'd ever seen. I reckon ever since then I've dreamed of building one."
Sixteen years ago, John finally got the van.
A 1971 HG model had been sitting in a paddock in Gilgandra destined for the rubbish tip when John found it.
"I guess I've been sitting on it since then," John said.
"And after starting with just a bare shell, it was a 12 month rebuild to have it done by April last year.
"The body was all there but it was in bad shape.
"I'd collected a couple of utes as well for parts so I grafted the rear quarters onto the van, repaired the body and added some Monaro flutes to the front guards."
While his childhood was a long time ago, John still tried to match the Blue colour from his memories and says he's 'pretty happy with it'.
Having done all the work himself in his shed at home, John was rewarded with a couple of trophies at the Van Nationals in Parkes, which ultimately was the inspiration for the build.
Originally a 186, the HG now has a tidy 253 V8 manual that John built up himself.
"I was looking for some Hustler mags but just couldn't find any so I painted up some Dragways to match and they fool most people," he laughed.
"I couldn't get centre caps either so if you look closely there's a set of caps off a golf cart there too."
John's loving driving the HG. It's not a commonly seen van these days and it's just a bit more unique than his Sandman vans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.