Councillors were in favour of improving lighting in Cameron Park in Wellington to encourage greater use of the park and curb antisocial behaviour.
"I put this motion forward because I love open green spaces," Cr Jess Gough said.
She said it was a beautiful park which should be used day and night. She said a lot of lights were not working anymore and the area was in need of better lighting.
"I believe it will curb antisocial behaviour, and we've got the new pedestrian bridge to connect our main business precinct with pioneer oval so I would like to see lighting around that as well," Cr Gough said.
Cr Pam Wells seconded her motion and was happy to support it because she said it was important to have good lighting in areas where community members were congregating.
"Not only to deter antisocial behaviour. I think that's a good outcome from it, but it also encourages families to be out using those spaces in the warmer weather and it's a beautiful area...," Cr Wells said.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey also commended the motion to improve the park's appeal.
"Cameron park really is an area that a lot of towns would kill to have in their precinct," Cr Ivey said.
"It's a fantastic resource... it certainly could be a lot better and better lighting in there is one way of moving towards better utilisation and greater enjoyment of that area,"
Council will be undertaking an audit of the park's lighting after it was tabled by Cr Jess Gough, and supported by all members.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
