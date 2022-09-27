Excise on petrol started in 1929 and the revenue generated was hypothecated to help build the fledgling road network. In 1957 the excise system was overhauled and excises went to general revenue. The Australian Government will generate $13.9 billion from fuel excises this financial year (at 46 cents per litre) but only just over 50 per cent of that will be invested in land transport projects. That $13.9 billion figure is after the Government gives back over $8 billion with the Fuel Tax Credits Scheme which, ironically, was a scheme designed to acknowledge that some organisations, such as mining companies, primarily purchase fuel for vehicular use on their own roads therefore they should not contribute to road maintenance. But...the money just goes back in to general revenue so it makes no sense. Plus we are subsidising fossil fuels therefore slowing the adoption of transport solutions that don't use fossil fuels. I digress.