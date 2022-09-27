With koala populations in decline across Australia, every koala counts, and the work of Taronga Wildlife Hospital at Taronga Western Plains Zoo is vitally important in maintaining the health of the species in NSW.
Friday 30 September is Save the Koala Day - a chance to celebrate this iconic species and raise awareness to prevent them from going extinct.
We all have an important role to play in protecting our native animals and we can make choices every day that will benefit koalas, from choosing recycled paper products to driving slowly and carefully to avoid collisions with animals on roads.
Currently, Taronga's veterinary team are caring for a 10kg male koala that is recovering from a broken pelvis and femur.
He arrived in July after being operated on by Blayney Veterinary Hospital. The goal was to rehabilitate him post-surgery, ensuring his movement and climbing abilities are unhindered and free from pain. When he first arrived, he stayed put on the padded floor in the wildlife rehabilitation holding area, which was filled with eucalyptus leaves and a low perch, as he was unable to put pressure on his hips.
As his condition improved, he began climbing again and the perch was gradually moved higher and higher to increase his muscle movement. Today, the koala is now moving around comfortably and will hopefully be signed off for release back to the wild.
Taronga Wildlife Hospital cares for around 700 native wildlife cases every year as well as the zoo animals.
The veterinary team treats all kinds of native birds, mammals and reptiles. Often these cases are brought to the hospital by members of the public or wildlife rescue organisations, after being found injured or orphaned. Depending on their injuries, they can be in care for several months before they are released back to the wild.
As we suffer more frequent and extreme periods of drought and flooding in Australia, demand for Taronga's unique veterinary services is increasing. A new hospital will open at Taronga Western Plains Zoo this summer to meet this need and ensure the future of native wildlife in NSW.
The hospital will have specialised equipment for the treatment of burns and dehydration and specialised facilities for the treatment of koalas. It will also be a teaching that will allow us to not only provide life-saving treatment and refuge to a greater number of endangered species during extreme climatic conditions, but it will also provide education and training offerings to students, professionals and volunteer carers.
Find out more at: taronga.org.au/donate/wild-futures
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.