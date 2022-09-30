A garden in Wellington has an eye-catching addition with an old train the centrepiece of the Tharpa Choeling facility.
Located roughly 30 minutes east of Dubbo, Tharpa Choeling Wellington Buddhist Centre is home to a growing community garden.
An old train has been hollowed out and re-painted along with now being homes to plants which are beginning to take over the locomotive.
Venerable Thubten Choden explained exactly how Tharpa Choeling made the Red Rattler Community Garden and how it is being used to attract visitors.
"The train itself is a feature of the garden, it did get hollowed out," she said.
"It's got a hole in the top of it and all the windows were taken out so we can grow indoor plants in there as well as some herbs.
"It's more of a feature of interest so people can go through it to get to other parts of the community garden."
After the rain has hit much of the Orana region in recent weeks, the plantlife is beginning to take over the train and Ms Choden admitted it was the idea in the first place.
"Our aim in the future is to have it completely covered by plantlife," she said.
"At the moment it has got some vines outside, we are hoping to make to train part of the garden.
"We've been pretty lucky from when we started it."
The garden as a whole is a great attraction in Wellington and Ms Choden said the community has embraced the Buddhist Centre while also making their own contributions.
"We have bush food and more unusual types of plants which have been given to us by the local Sri Lankan community," she said.
"There are a few different things you probably wouldn't find at Bunnings.
"We've got the staples for growing too so the idea is we can share that with the community."
Now the centre has begun to give back to the community and Ms Choden said their latest idea was an extremely popular one.
"We started our community garden freebie table," she said.
"We put out food for people to take and put in on Facebook by the end of the afternoon there was one sprig of parsley left."
Recently, the centre received a grant from the Kellogg Australia Charitable Foundation and Ms Choden said it was a big reason why the community garden was able to start.
"The grant definitely got the garden up and going," she said.
"We wouldn't have been able to start the garden without the grant.
"Since then the Buddhist Centre and the local community have supported."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
