Growing up surrounded by talented family members is enough to inspire 18-year-old University of Sydney student, Rosa Buchanan, to dive into the world of art.
Her natural talent to draw shapes and images came to life in primary school.
"As soon as she had the ability to hold a pencil, she could draw everything. As we have [art] materials at home, Rosa would come to the gallery and draw," her mother, local artists Peita Burke, said.
Rosa's father is art curator Kent Buchanan so Peita likens their family to "sporting families supporting the talents in the family".
Ms Burke's sisters, Belinda Soole and Cheryl Burke are both well-known local photographers with Ms Soole working as a photo-journalists for the Daily Liberal.
Peita completed her arts degree in 1989 at the National Arts School in Sydney where many of the country's artists have honed their theoretical knowledge and skills to create using their chosen medium.
In this year's Dubbo Arts Fair, the family came together to display their latest creations, along with dozens of artists based in the region.
Miss Buchanan is among the new faces at the art fair curated by her father, Kent, she can barely hide her excitement, also expressing her thoughts on a theme of her paintings.
"Oil is my main medium while also exploring digital arts," Miss Buchanan said as we examined the framed painting she titled, 'Shared Grief' exhibited at the gallery.
"I wanted to explore the concept of having a death in the family and how everyone is experiencing grief differently.
"Having different colours emulate different emotions. I've got all my friends sending me their eyes."
As a freshman student majoring in painting, Miss Buchanan is also exploring video production and photography, and that's the only evidence of the influence her Aunties had on her, she said.
"I've never had pressure to follow this path. If I didn't want to pursue art, it was never insisted.
"From a young age, I knew I was interested in art. I didn't really let anyone teach me how to draw because I wanted to do it my way."
For her debut exhibition, Miss Buchanan said she was "figuring out what the audience wants in terms of artists selling their art."
"You always would want to be marketable, that people like your art. Art is so broad now it's even hard to curate your own style."
Ms Burke said contrary to her daughter's pathway to art studies, she was inspired by her sisters.
"I've viewed art not as a hobby but something you make a career out of."- University of Sydney arts student and Dubbo resident Rosa Buchanan
"I've been painting since my teenage years, lots of drawings and paintings with my sisters. I haven't done it as a profession but I've done workshops and I love making things."
Back then at NAS, Ms Burke said art students learn more at the studio workshops because she and her fellow students "spent more hours drawing every week plus painting with only three hours of theory."
"It was a fantastic time in the studio," she said.
This year's senior students taking the Higher School Certificate at Dubbo College have heard Miss Buchanan speak about her chosen study in arts to motivate her peers on taking a plunge into fields of studies polishing their creative inclinations.
"I've viewed art not as a hobby but something you make a career out of," she said. "I've learned a lot of practical things from my parents and Aunties.
"With all the great opportunities given me from my family, I have taken them and embraced them as unique opportunities."
To experience the real world of art exhibitions, Miss Buchanan said she came home from boarding in Sydney so she can meet fellow local artists and be involved in the arts community in her hometown.
"It's inspired me and I love it," she said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
