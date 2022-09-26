Residents around the region are being urged to be mindful of more flooding expected this week, with further rainfall forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meterology are predicting up to 10 millimetres on Tuesday, and up to five on Wednesday.
Further rainfall, combined with water releases from Burrendong Dam in the Macquarie River, will potentially result in minor flooding events, State Emergency Services Western Zone superintendent David Monk said.
Currently Water NSW is releasing 13 gigalitres per day from the dam.
Mr Monk said the SES is monitoring daily water because some rural towns, such as Dandaloo in the Narromine Shire, had exceeded its flood level by 1.5 metres, isolating some farming families.
The SES has been preparing for flooding events and is urging residents and travellers to monitor road conditions, Mr Monk said.
"A lot of roads [around the outlying towns] are dirt roads, and they quickly close even with a small amount of rain while many roads are affected by streams and creeks," Mr Monk said.
According to SES monitoring of flood levels, Mr Monk said Dubbo's flood level is still 2.8 metres below the 5.5 metre major flood level "but it will rise closer to three metres when the water is released from Burrendong."
"With water releases we are expecting minor flooding at both Wellington and Dubbo, as well as Narromine where we hope will fall below the minor flood level," Mr Monk said.
"Across central west, rainfall is expected between 5 to 10 millimetres and they won't cause additional flooding on our rivers but it will prolong the current flooding that is occurring."
In other news: Home completely destroyed in early morning blaze
A Water NSW spokesperson said on Monday Burrendong Dam is receiving 11 gigalitres of inflows per day from recent rains.
Releases have been targeted to 30 gigalitres per day at Gin Gin to continue to draw down the storage level at the dam, the spokesman said.
The spokesman said they had reduced the water releases from 19 gigalitres per day to 13 gigalitres per day "to accommodate the expected downstream tributary flows in line with forecast rainfall."
The Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast for Tuesday, 27 September showed up to 10 millimetre dropping on the central west slopes and plains, including Dubbo, and up to 5 millimetres in the towns of Cobar, Nyngan and Coonabarabran.
Rain is expected to continue on Wednesday for most of Dubbo-Orana and Central West and through to some parts of the northwest slopes in Narrabri and Moree.
Narromine resident and local artist Sharon Mansfield said the Tullamore Road had been flooded since last week, and it is the only road available for them.
"It has been difficult to drive out to Dubbo because there's water everywhere on the main road to go out of town," Ms Mansfield told the Daily Liberal.
NSW SES urges travel makers to monitor road conditions and if coming across flood-affected roads, to make the safe decision, turn around and find an alternate route.
Anyone traveling is urged to plan their routes and visit Live Traffic NSW https://www.livetraffic.com/ for the latest information on road safety.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.