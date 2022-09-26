Daily Liberal
State Emergency Service warns of further minor flooding for Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine

Elizabeth Frias
Elizabeth Frias
September 26 2022
Narromine resident Sharon Mansfield shared a photo of flooded Tullamore Road, Narromine taken on Saturday, 24 September 2022. Picture Supplied

Residents around the region are being urged to be mindful of more flooding expected this week, with further rainfall forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

