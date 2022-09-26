Nominations close this Friday, 30 September, for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
The annual awards recognise inspirational women from diverse backgrounds, not only in the Dubbo electorate, but across the state.
There are six award categories:
The winners will be announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on 9 March 2023 as part of NSW Women's Week.
Nominations close Friday, 30 September. To nominate an extraordinary woman or girl in your community, visit the website.
READ ALSO:
The NSW Government's Alfresco Restart rebate claims close this Friday 30 September 2022.
Small and medium hospitality operators can claim the $5,000 rebate, enabling them to create or expand their outdoor dining offerings.
Examples of eligible expenses include generators, heaters, fans and misters, installation of outdoor power points and weather protection for shade and rain, including umbrellas.
Businesses must first register on the Service NSW website to confirm their eligibility. Customers will need a MyServiceNSW Account, proof of identity, and a valid ABN to register.
To find out more, go to the website.
Hospitality businesses can also access free tailored business advice on how to find new customers, improve their digital presence, manage cash flow, and pricing strategies by calling Business Connect at 13 77 88.
Community groups can apply for grants of $3,000 for projects supporting local veterans or boosting awareness of their role in Australia's military history, with applications now open for the Anzac Community Grants Program.
Veterans past and present served to keep us safe - this is a great chance to recognise their sacrifices, while enriching our communities.
Maybe it's restoring a medals'; display cabinet, creating an interactive remembrance garden, or researching a local veteran - let's see what our community ideas and needs are.
To find out more, and to apply, go to the website.
The NSW Government is calling for volunteers to have their say as part of the Ministerial Volunteer Taskforce.
Volunteers are the backbone of our community, their contribution to supporting our region is immeasurable.
Hearing from the sector is vital. From volunteers and volunteer-involving organisations, to businesses that work with the volunteering sector, researchers, and academics, we want to ensure all volunteers are heard.
The Ministerial Volunteer Taskforce consultation phase closes 30 September. To find out more go to the website.
I am encouraging members of the community to celebrate the outstanding work women do in our local councils by making a nomination for the 2022 Ministers' Women in Local Government Awards.
The annual awards are a chance to recognise female councillors and staff from Dubbo Regional Council who make invaluable contributions to improve our daily lives.
I urge residents and businesses to nominate an outstanding woman working hard for our local council and community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.