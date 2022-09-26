Daily Liberal
NSW State Women of the Year Award nominations close this week

By Dugald Saunders
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:06am, first published 2:30am
Member for the Dubbo electorate Dugald Saunders pays his respects at the Dubbo War Memorial. Picture supplied.

Nominations close this Friday, 30 September, for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards.

Local News

