For Wellington's Nolda Craze, Sunday's Walk 4 Hope in Orange was about more than just raising awareness for Huntington's disease.
It was about remembering the loved ones she's lost to the degenerative brain disease, while also offering support for others around the Central West.
"My husband had Huntington's and he died in 2000," Ms Craze said.
"Then my eldest daughter died last year at 52 and she had Huntington's. Now, my son whose 51st birthday it is today has got it as well."
Ms Craze was one of about 40 people who gathered in Robertson Park on September 25 in an effort to help raise money and support Huntington's NSW ACT.
"It's pretty traumatic," she said when asked what life is like as a carer for those with Huntington's.
"You just have to live day by day and live for hope and the wonderful things that happen, like here today, that help you keep going."
Wendy Dibble was one of many draped in pink and green to show her support for the families going through tough times.
As a physio, she has seen many a Huntington's case come through her door.
"I understand physically and emotionally what they're going through and it's tough," she said.
"If you're a physio worth your salt, you get involved with the family, not just the person, because everybody is dealing with it."
Originally from Zimbabwe, Ms Dibble moved from England to Orange and noted a distinct change in the number of people who sought help for Huntington's.
"Back in England, I'd just be trying to keep them as fit and active as I could for as long as possible. It was all about supporting them with what they needed."
Abi Kittler hasn't been personally impacted by Huntington's, but she made sure to come down to what was the first Walk 4 Hope in Orange since the COVID pandemic began.
"It brings a lot of joy and brings the community together for something really special and important," she noted.
"It unites us all together and makes us feel like one big, supportive group of people."
With a free sausage sizzle put on by the Orange Rotary Club and entertainment provided by dancers from Orange Tribal Fusion, the dozens who gathered were in good spirits to make the march up Summer Street.
Ms Craze said above all, she wanted people to understand just how "awful" the illness was.
"There's a lot of suffering and a lot of stress. Out in the country it's hard to get help and carer support," she said.
"As a carer, it's very stressful. Huntington's changes the patient's personality as well, so they become more demanding, more overbearing and more stressful to deal with. It takes a toll on your health."
Those whishing to donate to the cause can follow this link.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.