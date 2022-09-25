Daily Liberal
Coulton's Catch-up: Assistance available for flood affected areas

By Mark Coulton
Updated September 26 2022 - 2:04am, first published September 25 2022 - 6:30pm
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton pictured at the National Memorial Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in The Great Hall of Parliament House. Picture supplied

Final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

It was an honour, on behalf of all Parkes electorate constituents, to attend the National Memorial Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in The Great Hall of Parliament House last Thursday.

