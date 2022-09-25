I still remember a story my mother used to tell, when she, as a young schoolteacher in Warialda, was in charge of a busload of students who travelled through the night to Casino to see The Queen during her first visit to Australia in 1954. Many of the children were carsick during that journey on what was a very hot and humid night. When they got to Casino, they joined thousands of others who turned out to see The Queen pass by, and then they piled back onto the bus and drove through the next night to go home again. That group of Warialda schoolchildren was among about 75 per cent of Australia's population at the time who caught a glimpse of The Queen during that 1954 tour. The nation was transfixed by that young monarch, who would go on to become one of the most beloved leaders of all time.