The sky was the limit for fun on Kites 4 Kids day

Kites flew high over South Dubbo Oval on Sunday, September 5 to help raise awareness of the benefits of early intervention for young children with developmental delays and disabilities.
Families were able to buy a kite to decorate on the day for $2 or could bring their own and see how high they could get them to fly. Coffee and food vans were also on site making it a great family day out for a great cause.
Local facilitator Lorna Brennan said kites are something that can bring children of all abilities together. She said the event - which returned this year after having to be cancelled last year - highlights the importance of early intervention for children with special needs
"The sooner you can get onto it and actually give them some sort of therapy or intervention, the likelihood of them achieving their potential is so much increased. It just gets harder and harder as the child gets older," she said.
