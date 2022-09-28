Daily Liberal
The sky was the limit for fun on Kites 4 Kids day

September 28 2022 - 2:00am
Amelia Medley and Zara Harris enjoying Kites 4 Kids day. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Kites flew high over South Dubbo Oval on Sunday, September 5 to help raise awareness of the benefits of early intervention for young children with developmental delays and disabilities.

