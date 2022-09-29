More than a hundred cars over a century old were proudly displayed this weekend in Dubbo as part of the Model T Ford National Rally.
The vehicles and their owners will be making rounds at various locations in town to give guests an opportunity to browse the impressive collection.
Owners hailing from Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia have made the trip to Dubbo to share stories Model T Fords that have been in their families for a very long time.
Here's a list of events at the Model T Ford National Rally:
The Model T Fords were introduced internationally in 1908 and became one of the first vehicles to be mass produced. American business magnate Henry Ford wanted the Model T to be a 'universal car', which was affordable, simple to operate, and durable.
