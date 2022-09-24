From the editors desk: From droughts to flooding rains

"I love a sunburnt country,
A land of sweeping plains,
Of ragged mountain ranges,
Of droughts and flooding rains."
Dorothea Mackellar may have first penned these words back in 1908, but from what we are going through these past few weeks, I don't think you could find something more accurate for today.
The author of My Country, first published under the title Core of My Heart, had it pretty accurate when she wrote "of droughts and flooding rains".
As I drove back into Dubbo last weekend after a weekend away, I could only marvel at how green everything currently is.
Back-track just a few years and no doubt I would have been commenting on just how brown everything is.
We are well and truly back in the "flooding rains" part, as we watch the rivers swell from rain falling both upstream and locally.
And for some communities, like Warren, it's going to be a long time before the ground under foot is dry.
"We're still getting some pretty heavy flows down the river so we envisage the river levels staying up there for at least four or five or six days before we see any reprieve.
"I can't see an end in sight immediately, that's for sure," Warren mayor Milton Quigley.
It was only three years ago former mayor of Warren Shire Rex Wilson OAM was promoting a local government rates freeze as the drought tightened its stranglehold on the western region.
Its been similar here in Dubbo.
When my son was born in 2019 I remember taking him outside the first time it rained following his birth. He was several months old, and I'm sure I made a note about it in his baby book - 'it's raining!'
In contrast, my youngest son, who is approaching 12 months old has spent many, many weekends inside because of the wet and cold weather we've received.
And with a La Nina predicted for summer, the 'flooding rains' are expected to continue for many more months.
As things go around, the droughts will be back again, but while we are getting the rain, lets enjoy it as much as we can.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
