A record number of spectators enjoyed a spring weekend at the Western Plains Cultural Centre for the second Dubbo Arts Fair.
Even Dubbo Regional Council cultural development coordinator Jess Moore couldn't contain her excitement on Sunday as visitors trickle in on the last day to browse the displays of original artworks by 45 artists working and living in the Dubbo-Orana region.
"It's gone really successful this year and we have more visitors come through that's why we're so excited. It just shows much people loved the arts," Ms Moore said.
"Some people come to say to us it's their visit to the cultural centre. We're overwhelmed by the support and positivity."
Launched in 2021 to a massive crowd, the inaugural event showcased the region's bests in visual arts.
Last weekend became another opportunity for art connoisseurs to look at the works of upcoming and established artists and creators in the region, Ms Moore said.
"It was a great opportunity for the community to view and purchase original artworks while supporting local talents.
"Events such as the Dubbo Arts Fair shine a light on the remarkable, creative people in our community and give the public the chance to see this creativity up close."
