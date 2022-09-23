Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Preview: Orange Waratahs 'ready to rumble' ahead of Western Premier League grand final against Panorama

By Dominic Unwin Bradley Jurd
September 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange Waratahs in action against Panorama in the major semi-final. Picture by Lachlan Harper

A decade after appearing in their last Western Premier League (WPL) grand final, Orange Waratahs are 'ready to rumble' according to coach Adam Scimone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.