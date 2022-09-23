A decade after appearing in their last Western Premier League (WPL) grand final, Orange Waratahs are 'ready to rumble' according to coach Adam Scimone.
The Waratahs will face off against Panorama at 3pm on Saturday in the decider, capping a successful full season back in the league.
Tahs appeared in the 2012 WPL grand final, the last before an eight-year hiatus for the league. They would return in 2021 but COVID scuppered the season early with the club in second place.
Speaking ahead of the all-or-nothing game, Scimone said his side was prepared for any eventuality.
"The boys are super excited, we had our last session last night and we're ready to rumble. It is a grand final so nerves come into play but the boys are pretty confident. Anything can happen but we have a game plan and it's been a consistent year for us.
"Last year we were pretty much first the whole way through but this year Panorama set the pace early and we had to claw them down. Ideally we want to get the job done in 90 minutes, you don't want to go into extra time or penalties."
That's exactly the scenario Tahs were facing in the major semi-final against Panorama two weeks ago only for Bastien Fougerolle to pop up with an injury-time winner to seal a 3-2 result.
Facing Panorama for the third time in the space of a month, Scimone said he was wary of their ability to punish his side on the counterattack. However, with Tahs finishing the season with a plus-44 goal difference, the manager was confident his side has what it takes.
"It's our strongest point, our attack, " he explained.
The match will mark the club's first appearance in a WPL grand final, having only been founded in 2012.
On the other hand, Panorama coach Ricky Guihot, who took on the gig alongside his assistance Tony Clancy this season, has helped take the Goats from sixth in last season's unfinished campaign to second in 2022.
He said he's thrilled to see the Goats in the decider.
"To be quite honest, I'm really, really happy. It was something that I spoke about with Tony [Clancy], that if we could get the guys to a grand final this year, that would be a massive achievement," he said.
"When you reflect back on the season, it's fantastic to see the two teams that have been at the top of the competition for most of the season playing in the grand final.
"It doesn't normally work out like that, but it has this year."
Kick-off is at 3pm.
