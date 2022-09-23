Kurt Beahan and Michael Newman get together and start talking about the throng of Aboriginal footballers who've come through the ranks in Orange, and you can see them swell with pride.
But there's one point, almost a blemish, both want to see amended in the very near future.
"Orange has bred a lot of really good footballers, but never put a side in the big knockout," Beahan said.
And the first step to doing just that is this weekend. The Orange All Blacks have entered a side in the 2022 Dubbo Waratahs Rugby League Knockout, which will bring a host of teams from right across the state to Western Division heartland in what Beahan described as a "modern day corroboree".
(We want to be) in a position to take a side to the big knockout - that's out goal. That's where you earn the ultimate respect.- Kurt Beahan on taking the Orange All Blacks to the Koori Knockout
The presence of the Orange All Blacks has, in the past, been a sporadic one. But Beahan, with the help of Newman and the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, hope their 2022 quest is the first of many.
And if that is the case, then they're well on the way of achieving their dream - to field a side in the Koori Knockout, or the "big knockout" as Beahan and many others call it.
"A goal for us would be to develop more footballers, play in the Dubbo Knockout or the Walgett Knockout, and then build to the point where, hopefully, in the next three or four years we're in a position to take a side to the big knockout - that's out goal. That's where you earn the ultimate respect," Beahan said. "Talent wise, it's there. The challenge will be getting some of the boys playing with other sides to come back and play for home."
Beahan's All Blacks squad will include 25 players. Heading to Dubbo for Saturday's games, Beahan says 14 of those are from Orange.
"We've got a few other guys from other towns in the mix, in specialised positions. But no poaching went on ... we've had a couple of players pinched from us, don't worry," Beahan smiles.
"You want to be loyal to the locals, but you want to be competitive too. It's a fun mix, we have a good squad."
Part of that squad will be former NRL player Josh Dugan, who played the 2022 season with the Orange United club in the Woodbridge Cup.
Having that experience will help the All Blacks be more than competition, says Beahan, but this weekend is also about more than just football.
While on the field and between those white lines is where the bulk of Beahan's side feels most comfortable, away from footy where the boys lining up for the All Blacks this weekend will learn the most.
"Socially, mentally, emotionally and physically", Newman says young Aboriginal men have plenty of room to grow.
"Over our 17 years of operation the OAMS has sponsored and looked after a number of teams, and I think post COVID the knockouts - whether it's Walgett, Dubbo or the big one - represents not just an opportunity for the mob to play footy but to gather and connect with one and other," Newman said.
"Healthy lifestyle, weight management, the chance to reverse some mob diabetes, but also injury management - that's a key one too. And it's a point of difference this weekend. We'll send a team up and do some strapping and look after the team."
"We approached OAMS because, and we've seen today with a couple of our boys, they've come here and had a blood pressure check and they've both got high blood pressure. Aboriginal men aren't confident. Getting their health checked is not something they do all the time, or as often as they should.
"That's what this is about; opening the channel between men in our community and the local medical service."
