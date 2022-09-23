Representing your family and culture is something Thomas Toomey knows is a big driving factor for people to play in the Dubbo Waratahs Knockout on Saturday.
The annual event will be held at Apex Oval on Saturday with thousands of players, spectators and coaches from across the state expected to attend.
Toomey is the president of the Waratahs committee and is confident some of the state's best available talents will make the trip to Dubbo.
"There are a lot of people representing their families right through the state," he said.
"From Moree through to Wilcannia, we've got all that country coming here this weekend."
Knockouts are an event which brings together people from all over and gives players the opportunity to represent their own or other communities.
But for some other players, knockouts are a chance to represent their families.
Sixteen teams in total will compete in the open men's division this weekend and seven of those sides are memorial outfits.
This year will be the first time an under 16s competition will be held and the eight teams involved will be vying for the Mick Wilson Cup.
In the opens division, teams will be playing for the Uncle John Hill trophy after the ex-Waratah player.
Toomey knows after several years of knockouts being cancelled due to COVID-19, people are eager to celebrate and compete once again.
"It is based on our smaller Aboriginal communities and bringing them together," he said.
"We are celebrating not only their communities but celebrate together.
"I believe these knockouts a small corroboree, you'll actually see some really good football here on the weekend with some really passionate family members."
While the action on the field will be entertaining, to say the least, off-the-field families will have the chance to explore what Dubbo has to offer.
It is Dubbo's businesses Toomey believes could see a big boost this weekend.
"People look forward to coming to the knockout in Dubbo every year," he said.
"Some get ready for Christmas, it's good for not only us but for the town in general.
"We really want to thank Dubbo Regional Council for all they do for us.
It looks beautiful, if the rain stays away then hopefully we will have a great carnival."
Several ex-NRL stars are expected to attend the weekend's action such as Josh Dugan who will play with his Orange United teammates.
Current NRL player Tyrone Peachey is also predicted to make the trip to Dubbo to play while James Roberts is also a chance of playing.
Alongside the professional players, Group 11 talents will also be in action across the 16 teams.
The Waratah Knockout will also act as a lead-up tournament to the annual Koori Knockout which is being held this year on the NSW South Coast.
Saturday's action will commence at 9am.
