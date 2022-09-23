Daily Liberal
Former Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke has seen a forensic psychologist ahead of his District Court trial

By Court Reporter
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:46am, first published 3:37am
The case against ex-Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke was mentioned in Orange District Court on Friday. File picture

A former mayor accused of blackmailing a fellow councillor over her mental health status has seen a psychologist to determine his fitness for trial.

